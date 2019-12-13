Pacific Symphony Celebrates Year of the Rat with Annual LUNAR NEW YEAR Concert

In a vibrant East-meets-West explosion of music and dance, Pacific Symphony welcomes the Chinese zodiac's "Year of the Rat" with its annual "Lunar New Year" concert. Inviting an array of talented performers from the local community and beyond, the colorful program offers a wide spectrum of entertainment unlike any other experienced in Orange County, ranging from talented dance ensembles and singers to Eastern instrumentalists, performing Eastern folk songs, orchestral classics and even some new commissions. With Music Director Carl St.Clair leading the orchestra, the evening's visual and aural spectacle is sure to properly celebrate the Lunar New Year with energetic fervor.

The "Lunar New Year" concert takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $28. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

An enormous guest artist roster for this celebratory concert includes many returning artists, such as Pacific Symphony Concertmaster Dennis Kim, jinghu player Shunxiang Zhang, the Yaya Dance Academy, longtime artistic partner Pacific Chorale and the American Feel Young Chorus. Ronald Banks, a staple of our Family Musical Mornings series, will emcee the evening. Returning tenor Nicholas Preston joins the roster, as well as soprano Ding Ping, Guan Bo and 10 year-old vocalist Jack Zhang. Emma He performs on the bamboo flute. Along with pieces by Beethoven, Verdi and Mascagni, "Lunar New Year" presents a number of Eastern traditional and classic folk songs, such as the "Spring Festival Overture," "My Homeland" and a movement of the "Butterfly Lovers Concerto."

The "Year of the Rat" is of special significance to the Chinese zodiac: the rat arrived first to the Jade Emperor's mythical party, determining the animal orders over the cycles. The rat is also associated with new beginnings, wealth and surplus, with couples often praying to it for more children.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





