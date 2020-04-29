Pacific Symphony Cancels Concerts At Pacific Amphitheatre

On April 27, the OC Fair & Event Center board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Orange County Fair, after carefully considering guidance from state and county health care and government officials about the coronavirus pandemic. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Pacific Symphony today announced the cancelation of summer concerts at Pacific Amphitheatre, including The Elton John Tribute (July 4), Toy Story in Concert (Aug. 21) and the Tchaikovsky Spectacular (Sept. 12).

"Pacific Symphony takes its role as a community-service organization very seriously and, at a time of national crises, our natural instinct is to perform music-which offers solace, comfort and a welcome escape," says Pacific Symphony President and CEO John E. Forstye. "However, Music Director Carl St.Clair, our board of directors, musicians and staff are united in the view that public safety and that of the organization's constituents should come first."

Because of the financial impact of concert cancellations, Pacific Symphony asks patrons, whenever possible, to consider a donation in the amount of the ticket purchased, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value. (Recent changes to tax law mean contributions may be deductible even for taxpayers who don't itemize.) The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation is matching all donations (including ticket donations), dollar-for-dollar, up to $150,000. In these challenging times, support from patrons is more critical than ever.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts:

Donate the return of your tickets to Pacific Symphony and receive a tax-donation receipt. This helps support the Symphony as an arts nonprofit during this challenging time as we navigate the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation.

Exchange your tickets for other concerts up through September 2021, for no additional charge. (Exchanges are subject to availability, special events excluded.)

Ticketholders can go online to www.PacificSymphony.org/ticket-options to review their ticketing options. For assistance with requests for ticket donations and for other ticketing services, please contact Pacific Symphony's box office via email ata??BoxOffice@PacificSymphony.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You