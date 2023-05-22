PROUD OUT LOUD Comes to Theatre West in June

Performances are on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Theatre West will present its second annual celebration of Pride Month, Proud Out Loud, on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is FREE, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are not necessary.

This year's PROUD OUT LOUD at Theatre West will offer readings of short plays and monologues, mostly developed by playwrights in our Writers Workshop. The stories span a wide range of the LGBTQIA experience and range in form from traditional plays to personal stand-up routines and musings on the community's history.

Some of the featured playwrights are, Benjamin Scuglia, Dina Morrone, Mimi Kmet, Mara Wells, and Michael Van Duzer. A partial cast list includes Mimi Kmet, Mara Wells, Christopher Landis, Olivia Bates, Paul Cady, Benjamin Scuglia, Anne Leyden, Leesa Freed, Ashley Taylor and Dina Morrone.

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. There is parking available across the street in a privately-operated lot (fee charged, credit card required).

For more information about Theatre West's current and future activities, go to Click Here

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri, A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber, and Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, and Sidney Stern Memorial Trust.




Recommended For You