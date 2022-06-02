PROUD OUT LOUD Comes to Theatre West, June 17- 18

Theatre West will celebrate Pride Month and LGBTQ+ artists with two different nights of programming.

Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

PROUD OUT LOUD: To Kiss in the Sunlight- Theatre Shatters the Closet Door.

Produced and directed by Michael Van Duzer

To Kiss in the Sunlight is a brief survey of LGBTQ+ themes and characters in English-language plays. This series of carefully curated readings presents speeches, scenes, and snippets of dialogue from representative texts beginning with the Elizabethan Theatre and ending with contemporary dramas.

A talented group of Theatre West actors bring the words of these scripts, both the famous and the forgotten, to life. And those words will chart the arduous journey of queer characters from imperceptible to tormented to fabulous.

Saturday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m.- PROUD OUT LOUD: Living Authentically- Coming Out Stories.

Produced and directed by Rick Simone-Friedland.

A diverse group of LGBTQ+ artists share their coming out stories from their unique perspective, with a topic overview by Deborah Buttitta, Psy.D, LMFT.

Artists include Rick Simone Friedland, Paul Wong, Jody Vaclav, Olivia Bates, Mimi Kmet, Mara Wells, Leesa Fried.

Both evenings are FREE. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near North Hollywood and Universal City. Parking is available across the street in a privately-operated lot for $5.00 (credit card required). Information: (323) 851-7977. Website: https://theatrewest.org.