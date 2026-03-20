PATRIOT, THE GREAT SHAMSUDDIN FAMILY, GHOST SCHOOL & More Set For 2026 Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles

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The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has announced the lineup for its 2026 edition, which will take place April 23–26. The festival will present 27 films, including narrative features, documentaries, and short films representing countries across South Asia and the global diaspora.

The festival will open with the U.S. premiere of PATRIOT, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and close with the North American premiere of THE GREAT SHAMSUDDIN FAMILY, directed by Anusha Rizvi.

GALA PRESENTATIONS

PATRIOT (Opening Night – U.S. Premiere)

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Country: India

THE GREAT SHAMSUDDIN FAMILY (Closing Night – North American Premiere)

Director: Anusha Rizvi

Country: India

ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES

GHOST SCHOOL

Director: Seemab Gul

Countries: Pakistan/Germany/Saudi Arabia

LALI (North American Premiere)

Director: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat

Country: Pakistan

SAND CITY

Director: Mahde Hasan

Country: Bangladesh

SHAPE OF MOMO (North American Premiere)

Director: Tribeny Rai

Country: India

SONGS OF FORGOTTEN TREES

Director: Anuparna Roy

Country: India

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

BREAKING THE CODE (World Premiere)

Directors: Ben Rekhi, Swetlana

Countries: USA/India

THE GAS STATION ATTENDANT

Director: Karla Murthy

Country: USA

SHORT FILMS

ALI

Director: Adnan Al Rajeev

BLEAT!

Director: Ananth Subramaniam

DEKHO (LOOK) (North American Premiere)

Director: Manjinder Virk

HARVEST PARTY AT CAMP TWO (World Premiere)

Directors: Rajan Gill, Reaa Pur

HIDDEN SUN (North American Premiere)

Director: Shuchi Talati

KATTI

Director: Kanishka Aggarwal

O’SEY BALAMMA

Director: Raman Nimmala

PAKKA

Director: Iniyavan Elumalai

PEANUT (World Premiere)

Director: Sheila Sawhny

PERMANENT GUEST

Director: Sana Zahra Jafri

PLAIN FOLKS (World Premiere)

Director: Fatima Liaqat

RIHANNA

Director: Suraj Paudel

ROOM AT THE FARM (KHOOR WAALA GHAR)

Directors: Jasmine Kaur Roy, Avinash Roy

RUSE

Director: Rhea Shukla

SKIN

Director: Urvashi Pathania

SULAIMANI

Director: Vinnie Ann Bose

SŪNNA (North American Premiere)

Director: Radha Mehta

TENFA (World Premiere)

Director: Nihaarika Negi

IFFLA will also present its Industry Days program, featuring panels, masterclasses, screenings, and a pitch competition offering a $10,000 development grant.

Passes and tickets went on sale March 19 at indianfilmfestival.org.