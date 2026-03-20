PATRIOT, THE GREAT SHAMSUDDIN FAMILY, GHOST SCHOOL & More Set For 2026 Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles
The festival will showcase a diverse array of films at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has announced the lineup for its 2026 edition, which will take place April 23–26. The festival will present 27 films, including narrative features, documentaries, and short films representing countries across South Asia and the global diaspora.
The festival will open with the U.S. premiere of PATRIOT, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and close with the North American premiere of THE GREAT SHAMSUDDIN FAMILY, directed by Anusha Rizvi.
GALA PRESENTATIONS
PATRIOT (Opening Night – U.S. Premiere)
Director: Mahesh Narayanan
Country: India
THE GREAT SHAMSUDDIN FAMILY (Closing Night – North American Premiere)
Director: Anusha Rizvi
Country: India
ADDITIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES
GHOST SCHOOL
Director: Seemab Gul
Countries: Pakistan/Germany/Saudi Arabia
LALI (North American Premiere)
Director: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat
Country: Pakistan
SAND CITY
Director: Mahde Hasan
Country: Bangladesh
SHAPE OF MOMO (North American Premiere)
Director: Tribeny Rai
Country: India
SONGS OF FORGOTTEN TREES
Director: Anuparna Roy
Country: India
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
BREAKING THE CODE (World Premiere)
Directors: Ben Rekhi, Swetlana
Countries: USA/India
THE GAS STATION ATTENDANT
Director: Karla Murthy
Country: USA
SHORT FILMS
ALI
Director: Adnan Al Rajeev
BLEAT!
Director: Ananth Subramaniam
DEKHO (LOOK) (North American Premiere)
Director: Manjinder Virk
HARVEST PARTY AT CAMP TWO (World Premiere)
Directors: Rajan Gill, Reaa Pur
HIDDEN SUN (North American Premiere)
Director: Shuchi Talati
KATTI
Director: Kanishka Aggarwal
O’SEY BALAMMA
Director: Raman Nimmala
PAKKA
Director: Iniyavan Elumalai
PEANUT (World Premiere)
Director: Sheila Sawhny
PERMANENT GUEST
Director: Sana Zahra Jafri
PLAIN FOLKS (World Premiere)
Director: Fatima Liaqat
RIHANNA
Director: Suraj Paudel
ROOM AT THE FARM (KHOOR WAALA GHAR)
Directors: Jasmine Kaur Roy, Avinash Roy
RUSE
Director: Rhea Shukla
SKIN
Director: Urvashi Pathania
SULAIMANI
Director: Vinnie Ann Bose
SŪNNA (North American Premiere)
Director: Radha Mehta
TENFA (World Premiere)
Director: Nihaarika Negi
IFFLA will also present its Industry Days program, featuring panels, masterclasses, screenings, and a pitch competition offering a $10,000 development grant.
Passes and tickets went on sale March 19 at indianfilmfestival.org.
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