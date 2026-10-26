Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PARTY TRICK to Make World Premiere at The Hudson Backstage
Written and directed by Tianna Loverde, the dark comedy stars Chloe Avakian, Ava Capri, Maya Donato, Buddy Keaton, and David Levi.
The Hudson Theatre will present the world premiere dark comedy PARTY TRICK written and directed by Tianna Loverde. The production opens November 6th – 15th, 2026, at the Hudson Backstage Theatre.
PARTY TRICK is an evocative, dark comedy that confronts sexual assault while still maintaining the humor and absurdity that is trying to be a fully-formed person in your twenties. It's topical, both on a personal and cultural level. It sinks its teeth into the parts of assault that are uncomfortable and often turned away from: the initial ambiguity, the reality that someone you know and love could be a perpetrator, and the moments of levity that help us process and understand what really happened.
A dark comedy set entirely in a bedroom the morning after a party that leaves you in your friends' arms, asking: Did my ex look hotter? Did I say the wrong thing? Did my life change forever? Some hangovers pierce your soul and the only way to survive them is by pretending you're someone else, somewhere else. Clemmie has that kind of hangover. But her friends are here. They want to help her destroy everything and piece it all back together.
PARTY TRICK is a witty, laugh-filled comedy that explores the surprising ways friendships are tested, strengthened, and sometimes turned upside down. With clever humor, plenty of levity, and a refreshingly relevant take on how friends show up for one another when it matters most, this is a smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking production that reminds us why we need each other. Come for the laughs, stay for the unexpected insights—and don't miss PARTY TRICK!
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