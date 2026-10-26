PARTY TRICK to Make World Premiere at The Hudson Backstage

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The Hudson Theatre will present the world premiere dark comedy PARTY TRICK written and directed by Tianna Loverde. The production opens November 6th – 15th, 2026, at the Hudson Backstage Theatre.

PARTY TRICK is an evocative, dark comedy that confronts sexual assault while still maintaining the humor and absurdity that is trying to be a fully-formed person in your twenties. It's topical, both on a personal and cultural level. It sinks its teeth into the parts of assault that are uncomfortable and often turned away from: the initial ambiguity, the reality that someone you know and love could be a perpetrator, and the moments of levity that help us process and understand what really happened.

A dark comedy set entirely in a bedroom the morning after a party that leaves you in your friends' arms, asking: Did my ex look hotter? Did I say the wrong thing? Did my life change forever? Some hangovers pierce your soul and the only way to survive them is by pretending you're someone else, somewhere else. Clemmie has that kind of hangover. But her friends are here. They want to help her destroy everything and piece it all back together.

PARTY TRICK is a witty, laugh-filled comedy that explores the surprising ways friendships are tested, strengthened, and sometimes turned upside down. With clever humor, plenty of levity, and a refreshingly relevant take on how friends show up for one another when it matters most, this is a smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking production that reminds us why we need each other. Come for the laughs, stay for the unexpected insights—and don't miss PARTY TRICK!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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