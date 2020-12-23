Original Streaming Musical ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST Benefits More Than 50 US Theatres

More than 50 US theatre companies are benefitting from Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist, an original streaming musical written and filmed during the pandemic, which focuses on the joys and responsibilities of common welfare and helping others.

Estella Scrooge was conceived by Tony and Olivier Award-winner John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby) and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), who have created a hybrid between theatre, film and animation which has just been released to critical acclaim.

Estella Scrooge is produced by Michael Jackowitz of Witzend Productions, David Bryant and Michael Alden, in partnership with Streaming Musicals. Executive producers are Kevin Surace and for Streaming Musicals, Tom Polum and Stacia Fernandez. Co-Executive Producers are Jeffrey Grove, Allan Herzog and Dawn Smalberg/Bev Ragovoy.

Producer Michael Jackowitz of WitzEnd Theatricals commented, "Our creative and producing team have close ties to many US regional theatres. We are deeply concerned about the effect the pandemic has had on these non-profit organizations that depend on ticket sales of seasonal productions of A Christmas Carol for much of their annual income. We are thrilled to offer Estella Scrooge to them as a viable alternative."

Producer Michael Alden said, "We developed Estella Scrooge as a contemporary musical version of A Christmas Carol with a female lead with the hope for it to become a part of the holiday theatrical tradition. We were in preparation for a New York production when the pandemic hit, so we quickly decided to safely shoot the show using green screen technology and to offer it to national audiences as an on-demand streaming event."

Estella Scrooge, under an earlier title Little Miss Scrooge, was developed in part at Rubicon Theatre Company , where Jackowitz is Director of New Works, and at the Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat.

The producers of Estella Scrooge created a Theatre Affiliate program in which theatres receive 30% of sales of tickets with no risk or cost to the organization. The program encourages audience members to purchase access to Estella Scrooge through their local theatre company.

Estella Scrooge features a book by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Misérabes, Nicholas Nickleby) and Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice), music and lyrics by Gordon and direction by Caird.

A modern day take on Charles Dickens ' beloved 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, Estella Scrooge also wittily incorporates characters and plot lines from Dickens' other great novels, Great Expectations, Little Dorrit and Bleak House, among others.

Estella Scrooge (Wolfe) is a young Wall Street tycoon with a penchant for foreclosing. A hotelier in her hometown of Pickwick, Ohio has defaulted on his mortgage and Estella fancies the idea of lowering the boom personally. Arriving at Harthouse on Christmas Eve, Estella discovers that the defaulting party is her childhood sweetheart, Pip Nickleby (Duncan). A good and generous soul, Pip has transformed the property into a refuge for the sick, dispossessed and homeless. A freak snowstorm forces Estella to take refuge. That night, just as it happened to her ancestor Ebenezer, she is haunted by three visitations...and oh, what uninvited houseguests they are!

Tickets are $29.99 for 72-hour viewing for each household, or $44.99 for a VIP Premium Theatre Experience, which includes unlimited viewings, a download of the cast recording and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.