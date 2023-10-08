Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform Intimate Concert for American Express Card Holders on Monday

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a special performance for American Express cardholders at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel, called "An Evening with Olivia Rodrigo," on Monday evening, October 9. The concert is a part of American Express's Member Week.

Tickets are currently on sale for AmEx members at the link below. Tickets are $25 and will benefit Fund 4 Good, the singer’s new nonprofit.

The performance will also stream online on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel from Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET through Thursday. The concert will feature songs from her new album GUTS, as well as the stories behind the songs.

“I’ve been excited by the response to Guts and I can’t wait to perform live for my fans. Partnering with American Express for my Guts world tour, the Guts Gallery pop-up experiences, and now this intimate performance for my fans means so much. Since we’re making the show available on my YouTube during Member Week, Livies around the world can get a sneak preview of what’s to come on tour!” says Rodrigo.

The multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo recently announced 18 new dates on her highly anticipated 2024 GUTS world tour. Produced by Live Nation, the colossal global tour will now include third and fourth shows in New York, London and Los Angeles, as well as second shows in Chicago, Montreal, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco and more, bringing the tour to 75 dates.

The tour kicks off on Friday, February 23 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with stops across North America and Europe in Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and more before wrapping up with four massive shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum in August 2024. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

Following the incredible success of her 2022 debut tour The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour will be Olivia’s first arena tour, taking her to iconic venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2 and more.

One of the most highly awaited albums of the year, GUTS arrived September 8 via Geffen Records as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR. The album features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!” The New York Times hailed “get him back” as a “playful, infectious and dryly hilarious singalong” while The Atlantic called it “fantastic.”

On September 12, Rodrigo released the music video for the track, shot on iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with Apple. Like “vampire,” GUTS’ second single “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.”

Released last month alongside its B-movie-inspired video, “bad idea right?” also drew raves from the likes of Rolling Stone (who called it a “sugary headbanger”) and the New York Times (who praised the track as a “bright, kaleidoscopic head-rush of a pop song…” in its weekly column “The Playlist”).