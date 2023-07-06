Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Live 'Music at the Odyssey' Series Returns This Month

Performances take place July 28 - August 13.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 2 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 3 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Photo 4 Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Live 'Music at the Odyssey' Series Returns This Month

Bass player John Snow returns to curate, music direct and emcee Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s live Music at the Odyssey series this month.

• Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” celebrates the genius of Stephen Sondheim with Michael Thomas Grant (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Carson Higgins (Babylon), Adrienne Visnic and Moira Mack. 

• Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents singer/songwriter Ren Martinez in concert with musical theater classics and her own, original compositions as featured on popular TV shows including Hacks, The Young and the Restless, New Girl, Single Parents and Friends from College. 

• Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents Bella Hicks (national tour of Waitress) in concert, performing songs from the Broadway theater cannon, jazz standards and her own original music.

• Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents Taubert Nadalini in his one man cabaret show, Unnerving Berlin. 

• Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents Tony Abatemarco and John Snow in their new duo cabaret show, High on the Crest of a Thrill. 

*All performers backed by a live, four-piece band.

WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING:
• FREE in the on-site parking lot




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 Best 2-Person Show Winner IF IM GOOD Extends For One Perfor Photo
Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 Best 2-Person Show Winner IF I'M GOOD Extends For One Performance

Tennessee Whiskey & Fresno Chile Productions have announced the West-Coast premiere of If I'm Good, by Ronnie Larsen, will be extended for one performance. Winner of the Fringe's Best Two Person Show and named Best of the Broadwater, If I'm Good tracks the story of two people from different ends of the political spectrum and explores how we got to the disunity we have in America today. The final performance will be July 6th, 2023 at the Broadwater Black Box.

2
TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE Takes The Stage Once More At The Hollyw Photo
TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE Takes The Stage Once More At The Hollywood Fringe​​​​​​​

The Fringe Encore series will be extending the Fringe's Best International Show, Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute, for two performances.Take Me As I Am: A Joni Mitchell Tribute is an intimate concert experience of Mitchell's most memorable songs and the stories that inspired them. 

3
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles July 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles' July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. July 2023's top picks include Into The Woods, Strew, and more!

4
World Premieres & More Set for Latino Theater Company 2023 Fall Season Photo
World Premieres & More Set for Latino Theater Company 2023 Fall Season

Latino Theater Company will partner with two Los Angeles-based Asian American companies and San Francisco’s Magic Theatre to close out 2023 with a fall season of exciting premieres at downtown’s Los Angeles Theatre Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (6/11-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure!
O'Melveny Park (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse (6/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kings of Soul
Los Angeles County Arboretum (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (7/15-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You