Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Live 'Music at the Odyssey' Series Returns This Month

Performances take place July 28 - August 13.
Bass player John Snow returns to curate, music direct and emcee Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s live Music at the Odyssey series this month.
• Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” celebrates the genius of Stephen Sondheim with Michael Thomas Grant (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Carson Higgins (Babylon), Adrienne Visnic and Moira Mack.
• Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents singer/songwriter Ren Martinez in concert with musical theater classics and her own, original compositions as featured on popular TV shows including Hacks, The Young and the Restless, New Girl, Single Parents and Friends from College.
• Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents Bella Hicks (national tour of Waitress) in concert, performing songs from the Broadway theater cannon, jazz standards and her own original music.
• Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents Taubert Nadalini in his one man cabaret show, Unnerving Berlin.
• Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.:*
“Music at the Odyssey” presents Tony Abatemarco and John Snow in their new duo cabaret show, High on the Crest of a Thrill.
*All performers backed by a live, four-piece band.
WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025
PARKING:
• FREE in the on-site parking lot
Recommended For You