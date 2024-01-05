Odyssey Theatre Ensemble to Launch New COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY Series

Kicking off the series on January 27, Flynn is joined by Jackie Flynn and Brian Kiley for :A Night of Irish American Comedians".
POPULAR
Building on the success of its highly popular “Thresholds of Invention,” “Music at the Odyssey” and “Dance at the Odyssey” series, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is launching a new “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” series curated by writer, actor, and comedian Kevin Flynn. Kicking off the series on January 27, Flynn is joined by Jackie Flynn and Brian Kiley for “A Night of Irish American Comedians,” a must-see, high-speed comedy adventure in which each comic breaks the fourth wall and adds their own spin to the evening. Future “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” shows will take place on the third Thursday of each month.
Irish American Comedy Night will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
Upcoming “Comedy Nights at the Odyssey”:
• Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m.
WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025
PARKING: FREE in the on-site parking lot
TICKETS: $30
For more information visit: Click Here
(310) 477-2055 ext. 2
Videos
|Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (1/13-1/28)
|Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Chance Theater at Bette Aiken theater arts Center (1/26-2/25)
|Dog Man: The Musical
Kirk Douglas Theatre (11/21-1/07)
|The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
Smothers Theatre (1/18-1/18)PHOTOS
|Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
|Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom
The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (11/12-6/16)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
|Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
|Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis
Zipper Concert Hall (1/18-1/18)
|Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You