Odyssey Theatre Ensemble to Launch New COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY Series

Kicking off the series on January 27, Flynn is joined by Jackie Flynn and Brian Kiley for :A Night of Irish American Comedians".

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Building on the success of its highly popular “Thresholds of Invention,” “Music at the Odyssey” and “Dance at the Odyssey” series, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is launching a new “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” series curated by writer, actor, and comedian Kevin Flynn. Kicking off the series on January 27, Flynn is joined by Jackie Flynn and Brian Kiley for “A Night of Irish American Comedians,” a must-see, high-speed comedy adventure in which each comic breaks the fourth wall and adds their own spin to the evening. Future “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” shows will take place on the third Thursday of each month.


Irish American Comedy Night will take place on  Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Upcoming “Comedy Nights at the Odyssey”:
• Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING: FREE in the on-site parking lot

TICKETS: $30


For more information visit: Click Here
(310) 477-2055 ext. 2




Hal Linden and Sally Struthers Will Lead World Premiere of THE JOURNALS OF ADAM AND EVE Photo
Hal Linden and Sally Struthers Will Lead World Premiere of THE JOURNALS OF ADAM AND EVE

Hal Linden and Sally Struthers will star in the world premiere of a new play – “The Journals of Adam and Eve” by Ed. Weinberger, with a little help from the authors of Genesis, John Milton, and Mark Twain, for six performances only January 18 to 21.

Long Beach Symphony Performs PICTURES AT AN ART EXHIBITION Photo
Long Beach Symphony Performs PICTURES AT AN ART EXHIBITION

On Saturday, February 17, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, Long Beach Symphony presents an evening filled with music and imagery featuring the works of American composer Florence Price, Dvořák, Mussorgsky and Ravel, and Cécilia Tsan's superb cello.  

AINT MISBEHAVIN Comes to Laguna Playhouse Photo
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Comes to Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse presents the first show of the new year with the roof-raising musical revue, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', music by Thomas “Fats” Waller. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

Interview: Natalie Landers Excitedly Back on the L.A. Boards with SUKKOT Photo
Interview: Natalie Lander's Excitedly Back on the L.A. Boards with SUKKOT

The 6th Act world premieres Matthew Leavitt’s SUKKOT opening January 13, 2024; at the Skylight Theatre. Joel Zwick directs the cast of Natalie Lander, Liza Seneca, Andy Robinson and Jonathan Slavin. A regular familiar face on the Los Angeles stages, Natalie carved out some time to answer a few of my queries.

