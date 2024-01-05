Odyssey Theatre Ensemble to Launch New COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY Series

Building on the success of its highly popular “Thresholds of Invention,” “Music at the Odyssey” and “Dance at the Odyssey” series, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is launching a new “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” series curated by writer, actor, and comedian Kevin Flynn. Kicking off the series on January 27, Flynn is joined by Jackie Flynn and Brian Kiley for “A Night of Irish American Comedians,” a must-see, high-speed comedy adventure in which each comic breaks the fourth wall and adds their own spin to the evening. Future “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” shows will take place on the third Thursday of each month.





Irish American Comedy Night will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

Upcoming “Comedy Nights at the Odyssey”:

• Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m.



WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025



PARKING: FREE in the on-site parking lot



TICKETS: $30





For more information visit: Click Here

(310) 477-2055 ext. 2