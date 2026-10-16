ON AND ON to Star Keena Ferguson and Gilbert Glenn Brown
The dancical, featuring choreography by Chris Smith, follows a single mother navigating family demands and the possibility of love.
RAW Theatre Group has announced that Keena Ferguson and Gilbert Glenn Brown will star in ON AND ON: A New Dancical Experience, created and directed by Billie King, with choreography by Chris Smith. The production will play Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21 and 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 and are available now at https://buytickets.at/rawtheatergroup.
Featuring music from the Curtis Mayfield catalog, the production follows a single mother whose responsibility to everyone around her leaves little room for herself.
Set in Brooklyn, ON AND ON centers on Ruby, a mother navigating the demands of raising a family, making ends meet, and holding her household together. When the possibility of love enters her life, it brings questions she can no longer put aside: What does she want? What can she trust? And how much of herself has she set aside just to keep going?
Ferguson stars as Ruby opposite Brown as Cal. Through dialogue, song, and movement, the production brings audiences into a neighborhood where private struggles spill onto the stoop, neighbors have something to say, and tenderness can emerge in the middle of an ordinary day.
Ferguson is an NAACP award winner for her one-woman show, Keena UnBranded. Her television credits include Tyler Perry's Sistas, Lessons in Chemistry, and Atlanta.
Brown portrayed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. His additional screen credits include The Best of Enemies, Dreamgirls, and recurring roles on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and All American.
King describes the production as a 'dancical,' a theatrical experience in which movement carries the story alongside the actors' words and voices. Songs including 'To Be Invisible,' 'The Makings of You,' and 'Make Yours a Happy Home' connect the characters' inner lives to Mayfield's enduring musical storytelling.
'Ruby is a woman who keeps showing up for everybody, even when she's running on empty,' says King. 'I want audiences to recognize her, whether they see their mother, someone they love, or themselves. And I want them to feel what happens when a woman who has spent so much of her life surviving begins to make room for something more.'
For King, a Compton native whose creative career began in hip-hop and songwriting before expanding into film and theater, ON AND ON brings her musical roots into her work as a storyteller.
The production's Healing Seats initiative also invites supporters to sponsor admission for underserved young people, helping expand access to live theater.
Event Details
ON AND ON: A New Dancical Experience
Created and Directed by Billie King
Presented by RAW Theatre Group
Venue: Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Los Angeles
Performances: November 21 and November 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $55
Purchase tickets: https://buytickets.at/rawtheatergroup
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