New West Symphony Presents HAPPY 250th, LUDWIG!

New West Symphony celebrates one of the greatest composers of all time during Happy 250th, Ludwig! The symphony, under the direction of guest conductor Stefan Sanderling will be performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" and Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano and Orchestra. The performance will also feature the Grammy-nominated Eroica Trio. For patrons interested in learning more about Beethoven and the presentation, there will be an informative 30-minute pre-concert lecture one hour before each performance.

On Thursday, January 23 at 1:45 p.m., join New West Symphony for a unique 'behind the scenes' Q&A with the Eroica Trio and Stefan Sanderling during Meet the Artist. Every Thursday before concert weekend, attendees have the opportunity to learn about New West Symphony and special guest artists as they share information about their musical insights, illustrious careers and fascinating beginnings. Reservations are required by calling University Village Thousand Oaks at (866) 527-1204.

PROGRAM:

Stefan Sanderling, conductor

Eroica Trio, guest artists

Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano, and Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

ENTR'ACTE: Jennifer Higdon "Pale Yellow"

DATE & LOCATION:

Saturday, January 25 | 7:30 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theater

2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Sunday, January 26 | 3:00 p.m.

Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center

4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo, CA 93010

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single tickets: $30 - $120

Available for purchase at NewWestSymphony.org or by calling (866) 776-8400.





