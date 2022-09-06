Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical DEAR MARGARET SANGER to Get Staged Reading in Fundraiser for Theatricum

The musical is inspired by the letters of real women to birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse Margaret Sanger.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
New Musical DEAR MARGARET SANGER to Get Staged Reading in Fundraiser for Theatricum

Dear Margaret Sanger, a new musical in development exploring the history of birth control and women's continued struggle for reproductive freedom, will receive two staged readings in a fundraising event for Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Featuring music and lyrics by acclaimed singer/songwriter Inara George and Grammy nominated composer Larry Goldings, and a book by celebrated writer and director Jennifer Chang, the musical is inspired by the letters of real women to birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse Margaret Sanger, whose advocacy for both reproductive choice and the insidious eugenics movement reverberates through the decades.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO:
• Music and lyrics Inara George and Larry Goldings
• Book by Jennifer Chang
• Directed by Jennifer Chang
• Featuring Inara George, Grayson Heyl, Jada Owens, Melora Marshall, Jessica Rau, Elia Saldana, Melinda Sullivan
• Pianist: Jim Cox
• Presented by Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

WHEN:
• Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga CA 90290
(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKET PRICES:
$25-$50
(All proceeds go to benefit Theatricum Botanicum's artistic and educational programming.)

OTHER:
• The outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum is terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually (warmly for evenings) and bring cushions for bench seating.
• Call the theater or check the website prior to each performance to find current, up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols.

HOW:
(310) 455-3723 or theatricum.com.





More Hot Stories For You


Longtime Resident Company, Musical Theatre Guild, Will Depart Alex TheatreLongtime Resident Company, Musical Theatre Guild, Will Depart Alex Theatre
September 6, 2022

After 20 years and staged performances of over 75 different landmark Broadway musicals, Musical Theatre Guild will be leaving the City of Glendale and its longtime home, The Alex Theatre, at thea end of its 2022-2023 season.
The Group Rep Announces 50th Anniversary SeasonThe Group Rep Announces 50th Anniversary Season
September 6, 2022

The Group Rep has announced their 50th Anniversary Season which will run October 6, 2022 through September 17, 2023, at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.
Dean Grosbard Named New Associate Artistic Director of the VagrancyDean Grosbard Named New Associate Artistic Director of the Vagrancy
September 6, 2022

Dean Grosbard (he/him) has been named the new Associate Artistic Director of The Vagrancy.
Samson Y Hiss to Bring ONE HANDED WITCH to Los Angeles in OctoberSamson Y Hiss to Bring ONE HANDED WITCH to Los Angeles in October
September 4, 2022

Samson Y Hiss's One-Handed Witch, a silent film with shadow puppets and live musical score performed by a band of witches, will be presented on October 7 and 8, 2022 at 8pm, at The Broadwater Theater Main Stage.
CalArts Center Opens 20th Season with SCENE WITH CRANESCalArts Center Opens 20th Season with SCENE WITH CRANES
September 3, 2022

CalArts Center for New Performance (CNP) kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, September 29, 2022, with the world premiere of Scene with Cranes, written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang. It will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2022 at the Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT) in downtown Los Angeles. 