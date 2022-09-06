New Musical DEAR MARGARET SANGER to Get Staged Reading in Fundraiser for Theatricum

Dear Margaret Sanger, a new musical in development exploring the history of birth control and women's continued struggle for reproductive freedom, will receive two staged readings in a fundraising event for Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Featuring music and lyrics by acclaimed singer/songwriter Inara George and Grammy nominated composer Larry Goldings, and a book by celebrated writer and director Jennifer Chang, the musical is inspired by the letters of real women to birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse Margaret Sanger, whose advocacy for both reproductive choice and the insidious eugenics movement reverberates through the decades.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO:

• Music and lyrics Inara George and Larry Goldings

• Book by Jennifer Chang

• Directed by Jennifer Chang

• Featuring Inara George, Grayson Heyl, Jada Owens, Melora Marshall, Jessica Rau, Elia Saldana, Melinda Sullivan

• Pianist: Jim Cox

• Presented by Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

WHEN:

• Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKET PRICES:

$25-$50

(All proceeds go to benefit Theatricum Botanicum's artistic and educational programming.)

OTHER:

• The outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum is terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually (warmly for evenings) and bring cushions for bench seating.

• Call the theater or check the website prior to each performance to find current, up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols.

HOW:

(310) 455-3723 or theatricum.com.