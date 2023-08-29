New LA Production Collective BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT Reveals 2023-24 Season

Aug. 29, 2023

BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT, a new production collective based in Los Angeles, has announced its inaugural 2023-24 season of programming.

“The mission behind BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT is to present known works in new ways and new works all while creating creative home for the pool of great talent Los Angeles has to offer,” explains Artistic Director PABLO ROSSIL

Adds ROSSIL, "Over the past few years Los Angeles has unfortunately lost its rhythm in live entertainment production. With so many theatre companies discontinuing, and performance venues closing at an alarming rate, now is the time for independent productions to carry the banner while the entertainment system heals itself. This city is a hub for great art, and independent thoughts and creativity getting a chance to be the driving force over traditional structures is fantastic. I am excited to join the many great artistic endeavors happening all around the city already as a fresh, new entertainment offering.”

BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT offers four-show, three-show, and two-show subscription packages (in addition to single show tickets). Guests may see all four shows this season for as low as $99!

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE, “The Jazziest Show on Earth,” starts the BROADWEST season on September 29 at 8pm at the Downey Theatre in Downey, California with additional performances on September 30 at 2pm and 8pm at the Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks, California. Join the SWTM Band as they celebrate the magic of your favorite film and TV music, featuring original jazz renditions of classic and beloved songs. The SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE cast features GARRETT CLAYTON (“Tanner” in Teen Beach Movie), Emmy Award winner KEITH DAVID (“Dr. Facilier” in The Princess and The Frog), DEEDEE MAGNO HALL (The All-New Mickey Mouse Club), LEAH LEWIS (“Ember” in Elemental), KAITLYN ROBROCK (the voice of “Minnie Mouse"), JENNIFER STONE (“Harper” in Wizards of Waverly Place), and RICHARD WHITE (“Gaston” in Beauty and the Beast). 

2024 programming will open on Friday, January 5, with an unforgettable performance by musical duo EVAN AND ZANE (Emmy Award winner EVAN RACHEL WOOD and ZANE CARNEY), backed by a 30 piece orchestra with orchestrations by CARNEY. The evening will be conducted by MICHAEL SOBIE.  

Visit broadwestentertainment.com to learn more. Follow @broadwestentertainment on Instagram. Follow @swtmband on Instagram and Facebook.

Read the full slate of upcoming programming below. 

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE - DOWNEY (8pm) 

DATE: Friday, September 29, 2023
SHOWTIME: 8pm
WHERE: Downey Theatre, 8435 Firestone Boulevard, Downey, CA 90241
TICKETS: Range from $39 to $120
WHAT: 

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE makes its Downey Theatre debut with a bigger and splashier version of the jazziest show on earth.

Join the SWTM Band as they celebrate the magic of your favorite film and TV music featuring original jazz renditions of classic and beloved songs.

Special vocalist guests, including some of your favorite stars from film and TV, will dazzle in this exciting concert perfect for dreamers of all ages.

Special Guests:

Garrett Clayton (“Tanner” in Teen Beach Movie)

Keith David (“Dr. Facilier” in The Princess and The Frog and “Goliath” in Gargoyles)

Deedee Magno Hall (The All-New Mickey Mouse Club)

Leah Lewis (“Ember” in Elemental)

Kaitlyn Robrock (the voice of “Minnie Mouse”)

Jennifer Stone (“Harper” in Wizards of Waverly Place)

Richard White (“Gaston” in Beauty and the Beast)

Hosted by Pablo Rossil

 

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE - THOUSAND OAKS (2pm and 8pm) 

DATE: Saturday, September 30, 2023
SHOWTIMES: 2pm and 8pm
WHERE: The Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
TICKETS: Range from $55 to $75
WHAT: 

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE makes its Thousand Oaks debut with a bigger and splashier version of the jazziest show on earth.

Join the SWTM Band as they celebrate the magic of your favorite film and TV music featuring original jazz renditions of classic and beloved songs.

Special vocalist guests, including some of your favorite stars from film and TV, will dazzle in this exciting concert perfect for dreamers of all ages.

Special Guests:

Garrett Clayton (“Tanner” in Teen Beach Movie)

Keith David (“Dr. Facilier” in The Princess and The Frog and “Goliath” in Gargoyles)

Deedee Magno Hall (The All-New Mickey Mouse Club)

Leah Lewis (“Ember” in Elemental)

Kaitlyn Robrock (the voice of “Minnie Mouse”)

Jennifer Stone (“Harper” in Wizards of Waverly Place)

Richard White (“Gaston” in Beauty and the Beast)

Hosted by Pablo Rossil

 

HARMONIES ON SHAKESPEARE: A CHORAL CELEBRATION (5pm and 7:30pm)

DATE: Saturday, November 18, 2023
SHOWTIMES: 5pm and 7:30pm
WHERE: Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Topanga, CA, 90290
TICKETS: Range from $25 to $35
WHAT: 

“How sweet the moonlight sleeps upon this bank! Here will we sit, and let the sounds of music creep in our ears: soft stillness and the night become the touches of sweet harmony.”  (The Merchant of Venice 5.1.1-4)

Join us as at the iconic Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum to hear Shakespeare prose in original choral renditions written by Michael Sobie. Sit under the stars as a 16-piece choir recites the words of the greatest plays in an unforgettable evening of music and literature.

 

THE BEST OF EVAN AND ZANE + ORCHESTRA (8pm)

DATE: Friday, January 5, 2024
SHOWTIME: 8pm
WHERE: The Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203
TICKETS:  Range from $50 to $150 (BroadWest presale available through BWE
Season Packages, Alex Theatre presale starts October 1)
WHAT:

Musical duo EVAN AND ZANE, made up of Emmy Award winner Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney, bring their act to the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA for a unique offering pleasing various senses. Experience the best of Evan and Zane's greatest arrangements accompanied by a 30 piece orchestra and light show. This special musical event is one not to be missed. Orchestrations by Zane Carney.

 

CITY ON FIRE: A ROCKIN' BROADWAY REVUE (7pm and 9:30pm)

DATE: Monday, February 19, 2024
SHOWTIMES: 7pm and 9:30pm
WHERE: Whisky A Go Go, 8901 Sunset  Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
TICKETS: Range from $35 to $700 (with bottle service options for specified seats)
WHAT:

Unleash your inner rockstar at CITY ON FIRE: A ROCKIN' BROADWAY REVUE, performed at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go.

Hear the soaring melodies of your favorite show tunes rocked out by an electrifying band and guest vocalists. Featuring new charts emulating styles from the sixties to today, you won't be able to help the urge to crack open a beer and head bang to the music.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-induced and legendary venue Whisky A Go Go adds to the excitement of this unique night for rock and Broadway fans alike!

Guest vocalists to be announced.

 

BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT, started in 2023, is a live entertainment company created with the purpose of reinvigorating the show and performance community in Los Angeles. Aiming to always present new works and beloved works in new ways, BWE's values include inclusion, education, celebration, and reverence for the history of live arts and the communities that brought it to where it is today.



