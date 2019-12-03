Neil Simon's Musical FOOLS Re-Opens At Open Fist In 2020

World premiere of Neil Simon's Musical Fools - Reopens Jan. 11 for a limited 3-week run through Jan. 26. 2020.

A hilarious musical adaptation of the Neil Simon play, Fools, with book and lyrics by Simon, and music and lyrics by Phil Swann and Ron West (deLEARious, The People Vs Friar Laurence).

In 1893 Ukraine, a young tutor arrives in Kulyenchikov after a harrowing journey - only to discover that the village is cursed, rendering every resident as dumb as a bag of rocks. Will he fall victim to the curse, or can he save himself and the village too? Family friendly - appropriate for ages 8 and up.



For tickets and more information visit (323) 882-6912 or www.openfist.org





