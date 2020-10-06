Nearly 100 Broadcast Partners Join Berkeley Repertory Theatre For Audio Broadcast of OF IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE

IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE will premiere on Tuesday, October 13 at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today has announced that nearly 100 organizations nationwide are onboard to share the free radio play, It Can't Happen Here. The new audio adaptation will premiere on Tuesday, October 13 at 5pm PST/8pm EST, followed by a live Q&A with the creative team, director Lisa Peterson and co-adaptors Tony Taccone and Bennett S. Cohen. Both segments will remain available on Berkeley Rep's YouTube channel through Sunday, November 8. In addition, broadcast partner Roundabout Theatre will hold two community conversations to discuss the play and listeners' responses via Zoom on Sunday, October 25 at 2pm and 5pm PST/8pm EST. Pre-register for the 2pm ET HERE or the 5pm ET HERE.

Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Sinclair Lewis' darkly satirical novel It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. In 2016, Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage play adapted from Lewis' prescient novel. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production, but this time as a radio play in four episodes. The audio drama is offered free to organizations and audiences across the country. The Theatre intends for the project to encourage dialogue and motivate citizens to exercise their civic power and vote.

Broadcast Partners as of 10/06/2020

16th Street Theater (Berwyn, Illinois)

A/C Theatre Company (Phoenix, Arizona)

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

Adams State University Theatre (Alamosa, Colorado)

Alley Theatre (Houston, Texas)

American Conservatory Theater (San Francisco, California)

American Stage Theatre Company (St. Petersburg, Florida)

Arden Theatre Company (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Arena Stage (Washington, D.C.)

Aurora Theatre Company (Berkeley, California)

Bag&Baggage Productions (Hillsboro, Oregon)

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (Dallas, Texas)

Brüka Theatre Of The Sierra (Reno, Nevada)

Butler University Theatre (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Capital Repertory Theatre (Albany, New York)

Capital Stage Company (Sacramento, California)

Center Theatre Group (Los Angeles, California)

Central Works (Berkeley, California)

Childsplay (Tempe, Arizona)

Cinnabar Theater (Petaluma, California)

Columbia College Chicago Theatre Department (Chicago, Illinois)

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (El Cerrito, California)

Cornell University Department of Performing and Media Arts (Ithaca, New York)

Cottage Theatre (Cottage Grove, Oregon)

Custom Made Theatre Co. (San Francisco, California)

Edge Effect Theater (Madison, Wisconsin)

Episcopal High School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Everyman Theatre (Baltimore, Maryland)

Festival Playhouse of Kalamazoo College (Kalamazoo, Michigan)

Foothill Theatre Arts (Los Altos, California)

George Street Playhouse (New Brunswick, New Jersey)

Goodman Theatre (Chicago, Illinois)

Griffin Theatre Company (Chicago, Illinois)

Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Hammer Theatre Center at San Jose State University (San Jose, California)

Howard University Department of Theatre Arts (Washington, D.C.)

Huntington Theatre Company (Boston, Massachusetts)

Indiana Repertory Theatre (Indianapolis, Indiana)

International City Theatre (Long Beach, California)

Iowa Stage Theatre Company (Des Moines, Iowa)

Island Shakespeare Festival (Langley, Washington)

Jewel Theatre Company (Santa Cruz, California)

Juneteenth Theatre Justice Project (Berkeley, California)

Kent State University at Stark (North Canton, Ohio)

La Jolla Playhouse (La Jolla, California)

Lisbon Public Library (Lisbon, Iowa)

Main Street Theater (Houston, Texas)

Marbletown Arts Association (Stone Ridge, New York)

Marin Shakespeare Company (San Rafael, California)

Marin Theatre Company (Mill Valley, California)

Merced County Arts Council (Merced, California)

Merced Shakespearefest (Merced, California)

Michigan State University Department of Theatre (East Lansing, Michigan)

Minority Voices Theatre (Eugene, Oregon)

New Conservatory Theatre Center (San Francisco, California)

The New School College of Performing Arts (New York, New York)

Northlight Theatre (Skokie, Illinois)

Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre (Notre Dame, Indiana)

The Oasis Theatre Company (Santa Fe, New Mexico)

Oregon Contemporary Theatre (Eugene, Oregon)

Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre Company (Conway, Arkansas)

People's Light (Malvern, Pennsylvania)

Philadelphia Theatre Company (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Phoenix Creative Collective (Merced, CA)

Pittsburgh Public Theater (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Project Big Top (Merced, California)

Red Earth Theatre (Sedona, Arizona)

Remote Theater (Santa Clara, California)

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (Chicago, Illinois)

Rogue Theater Company (Ashland, Oregon)

Roundabout Theatre Company (New York, New York)

Rutgers University-Newark (Newark, New Jersey)

Saint Cloud State University (Saint Cloud, Minnesota)

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival (San Francisco, California)

Santa Clara University (Santa Clara, California)

Santa Cruz Actors' Theatre (Santa Cruz, California)

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

Shotgun Players (Berkeley, California)

South Coast Repertory (Costa Mesa, California)

The State Theatre (Modesto, CA)

Stories on Stage (Boulder, Colorado)

Syracuse Stage (Syracuse, New York)

Texas A and M, Commerce (Commerce, Texas)

Theatreworks Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (Mountain View, California)

Trilogy Theater Group (Rio Vista, California)

University of Oklahoma/Helmerich School of Drama (Norman, Oklahoma)

USC School of Dramatic Arts (Los Angeles, California)

UC Merced (Merced, California)

UC Santa Barbara, Department of Theater and Dance (Santa Barbara, California)

Very Little Theatre (Eugene, Oregon)

The Village Repertory Co. (Charleston, South Carolina)

Water Street Barn (Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts)

We Players (San Francisco, California)

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (Wellfleet, Massachusetts)

Z Space (San Francisco, California)

The full cast for It Can't Happen Here, in alphabetical order, includes:

· Elijah Alexander (General Edgeways/Bishop Prang)

· Danforth Comins (Philip Jessup)

· Scott Coopwood (Shad Ledue)

· William Thomas Hodgson (Dr. Fowler Greenhill)

· Anna Ishida (Mary Jessup Greenhill)

· David Kelly (Buzz Windrip)

· Sharon Lockwood (Emma Jessup/Adelaide Tarr Gimmitch)

· Eddie Lopez (David Greenhill/Mr. Dimick)

· Alex Lydon (Julian Falck)

· Tom Nelis (Buck Titus)

· Greta Oglesby (Lorinda Pike)

· Charles Shaw Robinson (Frank Tasbrough/Effingham Swan)

· Gerardo Rodriguez (Karl Pascal)

· Carolina Sanchez (Sissy Jessup)

· Mark Kenneth Smaltz (R.C. Crowley/John Pollikop)

· David Strathairn (Doremus Jessup)

