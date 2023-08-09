NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER is Coming to Thymele Arts

Don't miss this unforgettable immersive experience. Get your tickets now!
The Queen's Fools, a clumsy and disheartened group of traveling actors defy all odds and present an award-nominated, Not Another Midsummer.
They arrive at Thymele Arts to perform A Midsummer Night's Dream. However, their set and half of their cast were lost in Yermo, CA. Not only that-but tensions are on the rise as affairs are brought to light and parts are re-cast. The drama of the actors bleeds onstage as the audience sees Midsummer in a whole new way; with all the dirty secrets of the actors on display.
Critics call it "a fantastic riff on the Shakespearean classic that mixes immersive elements in a gloriously chaotic pre-show with a rock solid show with a show that has a show. (That itself has a show within a show.)" - No Proscenium
"This was a BLAST! What fun! I don't think I've laughed so much in a theater in ages, or possibly ever. Everywhere you look, there is something delightful to witness. I wish I could see it again!" - Audience Member
"The drinks are cheap!" - Guy Who Drank A Lot of Drinks
The cast includes Romeo Armand Seay as Kyle/Puck, Mason Conrad as Theo/Nick Bottom, Mike Merchant as Jay/Lysander, Jacob Gunner Miller as Charlie/Peter Quince, Alan Murphy as Ed/Flute, Justin Powell as Jay/Lysander, Anja Racic as Brynn/Peaseblossom, Misha Reeves as Mack/Titania & Hippolyta, Paul Stanko as Neil/Oberon, Morgan Taylor as Sid/Hermia, Kylee Thurman as Makayla/Helena, Will Toussaint as Isaiah/Demetrius.
WHERE: Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
WHEN: Two Shows every Monday thru the end of August; August 7th at 6:30 & 9pm, August 14th 6:30 & 9pm, August 21st 6:30 & 9pm and August 28th at 6:30 & 9pm.
RUNTIME: 2 hours
PRICE: $35.00
TICKET LINK:Click Here
SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Instagram: @queensfools
