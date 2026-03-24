NIER:ORCHESTRA CONCERT 12026 [ YORHA ] U.S. Tour Set To Launch This Summer

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AWR Music Productions, SQUARE ENIX, and Innovation Arts & Entertainment have announced the U.S. tour of NIER:ORCHESTRA CONCERT 12026 [ YORHA ], a new symphonic concert experience celebrating the music of the NieR series. The tour will launch August 7, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Conducted by Eric Roth, the concert will feature a full orchestra and chorus, along with vocal performances by J’Nique Nicole and Emi Evans. The production will also include large-scale visuals and a newly developed narrative connected to the NieR series.

The program will incorporate recorded recitations by Yui Ishikawa, Reina Tanaka, Mio Hanana, and Chihira Mochida, presenting story elements tied to the “Pearl Harbor Descent Operation,” a prequel to NieR:Automata.

Director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe are scheduled to attend the Seattle performances.

Tour Dates

The tour will make stops in Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Washington, DC, and San Jose between August 2026 and March 2027.

Ticket Information

Presales will begin March 31, with general ticket sales starting April 3. Tickets and additional information are available at nierconcert.com/tour.