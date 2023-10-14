NERVOUS UNICORNS Opens at The Cat's Crawl

Performances run through November 5.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Nervous Unicorns, a supernatural thriller written by Jake Sidney Cohen and directed by Lauren Boone, opened on Friday, October 13th.

Check out a photo of the cast on opening night below!

NERVOUS UNICORNS is a play about a group of recovering addicts who convene at an intensive outpatient program and find themselves up against dark supernatural forces.

The run time is 90 minutes, no intermission.

The cast includes Jami Belushi, Jake Sidney Cohen, Damian Conrad-Davis, Carlo Figlio, Andrew Garrett, Isabella Giannulli, Julia James, Kristen Waters

PERFORMANCE DATES:

7PM (*except for the Saturday 10/28 performance, which will be a matineee @2pm)

Oct. 13, 14, 15

Oct. 20, 21, 22

Oct. 27, 28*, 29

Nov. 3, 4, 5

Performances take place at  The Cat's Crawl (660 N. Heliotrope Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90004)

