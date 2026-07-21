HERE'S TO US! to Launch Musical Theatre Guild's 30th Anniversary Season

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

The Musical Theatre Guild has revealed its 30th Anniversary Season, celebrating three decades of preserving and presenting rarely produced musical theatre works through its acclaimed concert-style productions.

The anniversary season features two mainstage shows: Here's to Us!—The Musical Theatre Guild Celebrates 30 Years, a one-night-only concert highlighting memorable songs from past MTG Signature Productions, and Side Show, in Concert, the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by Henry Krieger and Bill Russell. The mainstage concerts will be performed at Musical Theatre's Guild's mainstage venue, the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA.

In addition, MTG will present two fundraiser cabaret concerts to be announced at a later date. Throughout the season, Musical Theatre Guild will continue its commitment to arts education and community engagement through its youth education initiatives.

Here's to Us!—The Musical Theatre Guild Celebrates 30 Years, A One-Night-Only Concert

Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM

The Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

Eli & Edythe Broad Stage

Santa Monica, California

Conceived and created by Kim Huber and Michael Kostroff

Directed by Kim Huber

Musical Director Brad Ellis

Written by Michael Kostroff

Production Coordinator Tal Fox

Cast and creative team members to be announced at a later date.

Featuring memorable songs from productions including Titanic, Fanny, The Pajama Game, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more, the concert offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the artistry that has defined more than 125 Musical Theatre Guild concert readings. Inspired by Stephen Sondheim's celebrated lyric, "Here's to us! Who's like us? Damn few!," the evening celebrates the performers, directors, musicians, volunteers, patrons, and supporters who have shaped Musical Theatre Guild over the past three decades.

The concert will also offer audiences an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Guild's creative process, with directors, musical directors, writers, and longtime collaborators reflecting on the artistry behind nearly three decades of acclaimed concert presentations.

A VIP pre-concert reception add-on option is available at the time of ticket purchase, and season subscribers will be given first priority. The pre-show celebration will bring together musical theatre lovers to raise funds for MTG and for its youth education program with a matching grant doubling the impact of every reception ticket sold.

Side Show, in Concert

Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 7:00 PM

The Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

Eli & Edythe Broad Stage

Santa Monica, California

Music by Henry Krieger

Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell

Cast and creative team members to be announced at a later date.

Based on the remarkable true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, Side Show is a moving portrait of two women whose extraordinary bond brings them fame while denying them the ordinary lives they long for. Told almost entirely through song, the acclaimed Broadway musical follows the sisters from England to America, across the vaudeville circuit, and ultimately to Hollywood on the eve of their appearance in the 1932 film Freaks.

Featuring a soaring score by Henry Krieger (Dreamgirls) and a book and lyrics by Bill Russell (Pageant, Lucky Duck), Side Show premiered on Broadway in 1997, where its leading actresses made Tony Award history as the only performers ever jointly nominated for Best Actress in a Musical. This concert presentation is based on the original Broadway version of the beloved musical.

Fundraiser Cabaret Concerts

Two MTG fundraiser cabaret concerts to be announced. MTG's putting the finishing touches on two exciting fundraiser cabaret concerts for the 30th Anniversary Season. If you enjoyed It's Complicated, Broadway Time Capsule 1996 or The Holidays On Stage & Screen, then you won't want to miss these two thrilling performances!

Tickets for Musical Theatre Guild's 30th Anniversary Season are currently available by renewing existing subscriptions. New subscriptions and single tickets go on sale August 18, with two-mainstage concert packages starting at $100.



Photo Credit: Alan Weston

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming