MostlyNEWmusicals Returns With Songs From The New Musical GLASS CEILINGS At Vitello's

Two and a half years ago, in March of 2020, GLASS CEILINGS, a new musical about women throughout history whose stories you don't know but should, had an opening weekend at Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles that rocked audiences and reviewers alike, and was promptly shut down by the pandemic.

On August 24th, at Feinstein's at Vitello's, GLASS CEILINGS will take to the stage again for a one night only concert version of the show, presented by mostlyNEWmusicals, reuniting cast members from that production.

Glass Ceilings was the brainchild of Laura Watkins (Composer/Lyricist) and Nicholas David Brandt (Book). "Glass Ceilings is a show about women who fought to simply do what makes them fulfilled, despite gender," Laura Watkins says. "It is a fight that continues."

"While it was heartbreaking to work so long on a production that only got to have three performances, we're really proud of our show and are constantly asked when we're planning on bringing it back," says director Jessica Gardner. "The three of us on the creative team never gave up on the project, and we hope that this in-concert showcase of the material will breathe new life into it."

The talented cast for GLASS CEILINGS in Concert includes Matisha Baldwin, Jennifer Sun Bell, Amanda Kruger, Eileen Faxas, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Carrie Madsen, and Luke Adams, with characters ranging from the Goddess who created the world in one day to a senator hopeful to become the first female President. Tickets are available now at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com.

The Writers:

Laura Christine Watkins is a Los Angeles based Composer/Lyricist. Her musical theater credits include music/lyrics for COMIC-CON THE MUSICAL (ASCAP/Dreamworks workshop 2016, Hollywood Fringe Festival 2017, apples and oranges Arts THEater accelerator 2018), "The Snow Queen" Musical App, (app store). Her musical GLASS CEILINGS won 3rd place in the Search for New Musicals and has been workshopped by ASCAP, followed by a production in Los Angeles. Her numerous film and TV credits include AMERICAN REUNION (Universal Pictures), THE LONGEST RIDE (Fox Pictures), the Emmy winning series The Newsroom (HBO) along with other network television shows including: Barely Human, Access Hollywood, Blue Mountain State, Melrose Place, and many more.

Nicholas David Brandt originally hails from Tonawanda, NY. He wrote the book (with Laura Watkins on music and lyrics) for COMIC-CON THE MUSICAL, which was chosen to participate in the 2016 ASCAP Foundation DreamWorks Musical Workshop with Stephen Schwartz. Their second musical, GLASS CEILINGS had an equity workshop in Los Angeles in March 2020 after placing third in New Musicals Inc's 2019 Search for New Musicals. HOLLYWOOD KILLS was Brandt's produced screenwriting debut and he acted as a co-producer on the project as well. He co-wrote THE SECRET LIVES OF DORKS for producers Steven Wolfe (500 DAYS OF SUMMER) and Stephen Israel (SWIMMING WITH SHARKS). In addition to his film work, Brandt acted as editor on the Image Comics series THE LI'L DEPRESSED BOY from S. Steven Struble and Sina Grace.

mostlyNEWmusicals is a new series featuring a variety of new musical theatre in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team - or present a new musical in concert! mostlyNEWmusicals is curated and co-produced by amy francis schott, producer of the popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Tickets for GLASS CEILINGS are $20/general and $30/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street and valet parking are available. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905.