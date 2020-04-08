Michelle Danner Acting Studio To Present Online Acting Classes

Michelle Danner Acting Studio is offering live Online interactive acting classes at a reduced rate valid through May 15. Experience real time live interaction with your instructor and your classmates.

ACTING TECHNIQUES INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES- WORK ON FILM AND TV AUDITIONS & PREPARE TO WORK IN THE INDUSTRY

Gain confidence in front of the camera and build all the skills you need to launch your acting career. Learn to make powerful acting choices, listening and answering in the moment as you fully commit to your acting partner and your objective in the scene. Techniques are based on Stella Adler, Meisner, Uta Hagen, Stanislavski.

You will receive comedic or dramatic to work on every week as well as assignments via email. Material will be assigned ahead of time.

Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks

ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Every Saturday, at 12:30PM- 2 PM PST Los Angeles time.

Every Friday from 2pm - 4pm PST Los Angeles time

Classes are held in virtual classrooms hosted by zoom.

For more information email actingclass@michelledanner.com





