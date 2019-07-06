Michael Myracle, Janice Stewart, and Patrick Young Join Superhero Musical Podcast TARA TREMENDOUS

Wonkybot Studios, the production, music and publishing shingle creating original content for kids and family across all media platforms, is delighted to welcome three more actors to the newest chapter of its musically-infused superhero podcast series, Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries -- Genesis. Set to premiere July 8th on Apple Podcasts, Wonkybot.com, Spotify and other audio streaming platforms, the series will also release on Pinna, the premiere audio-on-demand streaming service for kids.

Genesis will feature Michael Myracle, Janice Stewart and Patrick Young voicing new characters in a prequel story that reveals how Wonkybot's popular Gen Z superheroine acquired the powers of every superhero in the world - and beyond.

Michael Myracle will play Mayor Lucinda DuPont, Tara's estranged aunt who is not a fan of superheroes - or much else. Janice Stewart voices the mysterious Shasta Culpepper, while Patrick Young takes on the role of Detective Nick Callahan, Tara's dad.

"We're thrilled to welcome this talented trio to the new season," said Stewart St John, creator of Tara Tremendous. "Their wonderful performances bring the characters I've written to life, and it's so much fun to hear it all come together!"

"I've had so much fun playing Tara's aunt Lucinda, she's such a delicious villain," said Michael Myracle, an award-winning actress who has appeared in film, television, digital series and now audio. "Lucinda is a self-absorbed politician if you can imagine that, who hates superheroes! I can't wait to hear the whole series put together!"

"The Tara Tremendous material is terrific," said Janice Stewart who plays Shasta Culpepper. "The story is not only exciting but incredibly engaging. Kids and parents will get to experience a superhero in a whole new way, by listening and absorbing and using their imagination to visualize what they're hearing." Stewart, an artist, retired teacher and actress who has appeared in indie features and online digital series, is excited to be involved with the series. "Miss Culpepper is an enigmatic old lady in a wheelchair, and she's a lot more than what you might think! She's especially excited for Tara and her journey to become the world's most powerful superhero!"

"It's been such a cool project to work on," said Patrick Young, an actor based in New York, who voices the role of Tara's dad Nick Callahan. "Nick is a police detective, and a good-hearted guy who loves his daughter with all his heart. You can really see where she develops her moral compass from when you hear them interact with each other. It's very sweet."

Created by Stewart St John, the award-winning writer behind Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Sabrina: The Animated Series and many more children and family television series and movies, Tara Tremendous is centered around a feisty, headstrong and socially conscious tween named Tara Callahan whose life is forever changed after becoming imbued with the powers of every superhero in the world (superheroes existing in St John's 'Tremendous-Verse'). The series - which shot to #1 in the Kids & Family category on Apple Podcasts when it originally launched - features an ongoing storyline, captivating sound design and original songs and score composed by St John and musical partner Michael Plahuta.

"Wonkybot Studios continues to be on the forefront of creating compelling and engaging audio content for kids and families," added Todd Fisher, Co-Founder, Wonkybot Studios and co-producer of Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries. "We love to spark the imaginations of young listeners and open their creativity through audio stories comprised of voices, sounds, and music... it's an exciting time to be in this space!"

Wonkybot Studios is in development on several other family-themed audio series and is set to share more exciting news on multiple fronts in the coming weeks.





