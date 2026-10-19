Mentalist and Performance Artist Scott Silven to Bring WONDERS to Broad Stage
Performances will run October 22–24, 2026.
Broad Stage will welcome mentalist and performance artist Scott Silven for his new show, Wonders, October 22–24, 2026. Show times are 7:30 pm at the theatre.
Is he a mentalist? A magician? An illusionist? A hypnotist? Yes, on all counts. Part memoir and part séance for the imagination, Wonders is an immersive journey that invites you to step into a space where perception dissolves, intuition sharpens, and the impossible feels entirely real.
Known for his blend of psychological illusion, storytelling, and theatrical artistry, Silven creates experiences that challenge audiences to reconsider what they believe is possible. With Wonders, he invites audiences into an intriguing world where perception shifts; intuition takes center stage, and the boundaries between reality and imagination become delightfully blurred.
Silven has earned international recognition for his distinctive approach to live performance, combining the mystery of mentalism with the intimacy of personal storytelling. Rather than simply presenting tricks or illusions, his work draws audiences into an immersive theatrical experience that encourages them to question their own assumptions and discover the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.
At Broad Stage, audiences will have the opportunity to experience Silven’s singular artistry in an intimate live setting, where the unexpected becomes part of the magic and the line between performer and spectator is transformed.
The engagement of Wonders continues Broad Stage’s commitment to presenting innovative, boundary-pushing performances that bring audiences into direct conversation with some of today’s most compelling artists.
ABOUT Scott Silven
Scott Silven is an internationally acclaimed mentalist and performance artist whose work blends psychological illusion, storytelling, and theatrical innovation. His distinctive performances invite audiences to explore the mysteries of the mind, the power of perception, and the possibilities of human connection. Recently Scott concluded a sell-out world tour, national TV appearances and numerous long-running shows off- Broadway in New York including At the Illusionist’s Table and The Lost Things.
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