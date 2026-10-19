Mentalist and Performance Artist Scott Silven to Bring WONDERS to Broad Stage

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Broad Stage will welcome mentalist and performance artist Scott Silven for his new show, Wonders, October 22–24, 2026. Show times are 7:30 pm at the theatre.

Is he a mentalist? A magician? An illusionist? A hypnotist? Yes, on all counts. Part memoir and part séance for the imagination, Wonders is an immersive journey that invites you to step into a space where perception dissolves, intuition sharpens, and the impossible feels entirely real.

Known for his blend of psychological illusion, storytelling, and theatrical artistry, Silven creates experiences that challenge audiences to reconsider what they believe is possible. With Wonders, he invites audiences into an intriguing world where perception shifts; intuition takes center stage, and the boundaries between reality and imagination become delightfully blurred.

Silven has earned international recognition for his distinctive approach to live performance, combining the mystery of mentalism with the intimacy of personal storytelling. Rather than simply presenting tricks or illusions, his work draws audiences into an immersive theatrical experience that encourages them to question their own assumptions and discover the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.

At Broad Stage, audiences will have the opportunity to experience Silven’s singular artistry in an intimate live setting, where the unexpected becomes part of the magic and the line between performer and spectator is transformed.

The engagement of Wonders continues Broad Stage’s commitment to presenting innovative, boundary-pushing performances that bring audiences into direct conversation with some of today’s most compelling artists.

ABOUT Scott Silven

Scott Silven is an internationally acclaimed mentalist and performance artist whose work blends psychological illusion, storytelling, and theatrical innovation. His distinctive performances invite audiences to explore the mysteries of the mind, the power of perception, and the possibilities of human connection. Recently Scott concluded a sell-out world tour, national TV appearances and numerous long-running shows off- Broadway in New York including At the Illusionist’s Table and The Lost Things.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 12 Hrs 09 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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