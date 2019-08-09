Magician Siegfried Tieber Returns To Atlas Obscura This Fall

Atlas Obscura presents Red Thread, a theatrical exploration of the concepts of chance and chaos with performer and award-winning magician Siegfried Tieber. Using sleight of hand, magic, and illusion, Tieber's latest creation guides participants through an unlikely journey, blurring the line between the improbable and the impossible.

The whole experience may leave Tieber's guests wondering if their decisions are theirs and of their own free will, or if they are predetermined.

Co-written by Jared Kopf, Red Threadwill open on Thursday, October 3, 2019, and run through Sunday, November 10, 2019. Each evening will take place at Pskaufman Galleryin Downtown Los Angeles, the subterranean art gallery and event space of award-winning shoe designer and creative visionary Paul Kaufman. For more information on these magical experiences, please visit https://www.atlasobscura.com/events/red-thread-oct-2019.

Scheduled to run for six weeks, each Red Thread show will only accommodate 34 guests. It will be a unique 90-minute adventure from the moment the intimate audience gathers until Tieber sends them home. There will be six shows to choose from each week: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm and Sundays at 7:00pm, plus a late show on Fridays at 10:30pm and a matinee on Sundays at 4:00pm. As with Tieber's wildly successful show See/Saw (2017 in LA/2018 in NYC), Jon Armstrong, an award-winning magician/sleight of hand expert, is once again on board as Red Thread's artistic director. Tickets for this limited engagement will cost $74.00 each. Tickets will go on sale in August. Find Pskaufman Gallery at 8thStreet & Werdin Place, Los Angeles, CA 90014 (down the alley). The unconventional venue will be transformed for this unique experience. Recommended ages for audience members is 16+.

In describing the concept behind the Red Thread name and experience, Tieber explains, "Every time we flip a coin, we create two possible outcomes-there is a fork in the road, if you will. Rolling a die opens 6 doors; shuffling a deck of cards creates more possibilities than the human mind can imagine. Every outcome is the starting point of further possibilities. It doesn't take long before this starts to look like a labyrinth: some paths converge, some run parallel to each other, some are dead ends. Like the Greek mythological princess, Ariadne-who gave Theseus a thread when he entered the labyrinth-my hope is to take the audience with me and guide them through this journey."

Tieber's next project, before the premier of Red Thread in Los Angeles, will take him to Colombia and his native Ecuador for a limited series of performances, during which he'll share the stage with three of the most distinguished magicians of those countries. The name of the project, Bicéfalo ("Bicephalous" in English), alludes to the dual nationalities of the performers on stage.

Siegfried Tieber is a Los Angeles-based performer and sleight-of-hand magician. Born and raised in Ecuador, his first international appearance was in 2011 in Bogotá, Colombia. In 2015, Tieber headlined at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest arts festival in the world, where his performance was highly praised by fans and critics. In 2017, he was invited to be part of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, a television series featuring the legendary performance duo (yes, he did fool them). Tieber's work has been featured in media outlets such as Forbes, Huffington Post, Los Angeles Times, and many others. In 2018, Time Out NY listed his show See/Saw as #1 in its "The Best Magic Shows in New York City."

Tieber is a proud member and regular performer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, an exclusive private club and the world's most prestigious venue for the performance of magic.

Siegfried Tieber official site - http://siegfriedtieber.com

Red Thread event site & tickets - https://www.atlasobscura.com/events/red-thread-oct-2019





