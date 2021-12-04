MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL Is Coming to Hollywood

P3 Theatreto present the world premiere of My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical, an innovative live one-woman show, written and performed by Eloise Coopersmith who is supported by a cast of eight characters in her imagination via multimedia. Audiences will escape into her Hallmark movie fantasy, where men and women find courage and acceptance to speak their own voices without judgment. The show will run through December 19 at The Broadwater Main Stage Theatre, 1078 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038.

Admit it: People can be suckers for a story with romance. This live show, directed by Broadway veteran Anne Runolffson, unveils a writer who dreams herself awake and rediscovers romance in a nonconventional way. Audiences will experience one live actor interacting with a three-screen multimedia video directed by Crissy Guerrero, featuring 8 very dynamic and talented actors (Nina Herzog, Benny Perez, Andrew Joseph Perez, Jim Blanchette, Tess Adams, Monika Pena, Maggie Howell, Samantha Lebecque) who converse, sing, and dance with the live actor.

In My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical there is a message of female (and male) empowerment - because finding one's own voice is not limited to gender, race, religion, or any other cultural and social identifiers. Hallmark fans are not the only ones who desire robust and healing storytelling. Join us as we create an environment where the story is accessible to everyone.

This show is a live theatrical experience that we have all secretly played out in our dreams. Escape with us as we meld the world of film and live performance. And best of all, this show is life-affirming... where love always wins.

"This is such a feel-good story that if you don't walk out with the 'fuzzies' you might want to check your pulse," said P3 Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director Jon Peterson. "The talent, story, and innovation behind this production is sheer brilliance!"

Where: The Broadwater Main Stage, 1078 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038

When: Runs, through December 19, 2021.

Fridays @ 7pm; Saturdays @ 3pm and 7pm; Sundays @ 3pm

Special appearance by Nina Herzog December 4 at 3 PM, December 11 at 3 PM and December 17 at 7 PM.

Admission: Adults-$38; Seniors/Students/Military-$35; Group Discounts Available

Reservation: https://our.show/p3-theatre-company/lovealwayswins

Estimated Running Time: 80 minutes without an intermission

Books and Lyrics by: Eloise Coopersmith; Live performance Directed by: Anne Runolfsson; Multimedia performances Directed by: Crissy Guerrero; Music by: Roxanna Ward; Music Arranged by: Tony Guerrero; Presented by: P3 Theatre Company; Starring: Eloise Coopersmith.

Eloise is an artist with a social conscience and a fierce advocate for giving voice to art inspired by thought-provoking ideas. Her recent web series, "Home for Mom" recognized FYC Consideration 2021, explored the ideas of eldercare and dementia. As part of the Breath of Fire Writers Collation in Santa Ana, she participated in the COVID monologues, remembering those dear to us lost in this pandemic. And now, in "My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical" she explores the radical idea. . .of romance and love!

Eloise started her formal theater education in Theater at the Young Conservatory at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, later graduating from Northwestern University with a Bachelor in Speech and finally earning her Masters in Theater at Cal State Los Angeles. Eloise ran her own non-profit - the Fillmore Association for the Arts - and its company, Open Book Theater, whose credits include the award-winning production of "Bukowski, An Evening of Poems and Prose". Eloise is a member of AEA, SAG-Aftra, and the Dramatist Guild of America and is living proof it is never too late to make your dreams come true.

Nina is a singer, songwriter, actress, voice-over artist, and non-profit leader. Favorite concert performances include singing with The National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch, and her symphonic collaboration with Grammy Award-winning composer/arranger Patrick Williams (Martina McBride, Frank Sinatra). A seasoned and accomplished studio singer, Nina's voice can be heard on tracks for Universal Music, Hal Leonard Publishing, MTI, Sony Music, and Disney. Nina is the new singing and speaking voice of Odette, The Swan Princess, in the Sony Animation movies, The Swan Princess. Theatre Highlights: Pump Boys & Dinettes (Prudie), South Pacific (Nellie), Peppa Pig (National Tour) Television Highlights: "American Horror Story" (Featured), "BuzzFeed Viral Video" (Lead/Writer/millions of views). Herzog was named "Young Star of the Future" by the Southcoast Symphony, performing a solo concert with the symphony. Nina recently released her debut album, "Together Away", which charted #11 on AC radio charts, landed her a feature on American Songwriter Magazine, and premiered on Broadway World. She recorded a cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love", which was placed on the Now That's What I Call Music! playlist,"NOW! That's What I Call Love".

A veteran performer, Anne Runolfsson's career has encompassed Broadway, Off-Broadway, and National Tours: Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Victor/Victoria, Aspects of Love, Cyrano the Musical, James Joyce's The Dead, The Secret Garden, Playwrights Horizons, The McCarter Theater, The York Theater, Lincoln Center Theater, NY Theater Workshop; Concert stages and Halls: Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Hollywood Bowl, O2 Arena (London), Concertgebouw (Amsterdam); Symphony Orchestras: Seattle, Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Toronto, Milwaukee, Utah, Dallas, Houston among many others; The National Symphony, The Boston Pops, The Philly Pops, The Jerusalem Symphony, The Orchestra of St Lukes, The National Symphony of Canada, The Hong Kong Philharmonic; Cabaret Spaces including Birdland, Rainbow, and Stars, The Cinegrill, The Russian Tea Room. She frequently toured with the late Marvin Hamlisch and has had the honor of performing alongside Julie Andrews (London) and Jose Carreras (Radio City). MUHMM marks her directorial debut.

Crissy Guerrero (Dee) is a Mexican-born actor & singer. She produces and performs in the C & C Variety Hour with Claudia Dolph throughout the year and especially at the holidays, becoming an annual L.A. tradition for many. Crissy also produces, writes, and voices the Latinx scripted podcast, Soldadera, as well as producing comedy podcast, Don't Say...with Paul & Dave. She was recently seen in TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's production of Fun Home and originated the role of "Soyla" in the World Premiere of American Mariachi for the Denver Center for Performing Arts and The Old Globe Theatre in early 2018. Crissy wrote, produced, and starred in The Tribute, which ran in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto to sold-out audiences. She continues to tour as an "El Vette" with El Vez, The Mexican Elvis, with whom she has been performing around the world for over 20 years. She has appeared in various commercials and television shows, such as The Ellen De Generes Show (Ellen, The Musical), The George Lopez Show, and Mind Of Mencia, and her voice can be heard on Big Mouth, Spongebob Squarepants, Handy Manny & Parks & Recreation, as well as other TV shows and movie soundtracks. Next up, Crissy will be heading to Dallas Theater Center to reprise the role of Camila in IN THE HEIGHTS.

Cabaret-comic extraordinaire Roxanna Ward hails from Laguna Beach, California. Her engaging blend of piano bar and comedy caused one reviewer to observe, "It's as if Bette Midler and Steve Allen had a love child." A pianist, musical arranger, producer, conductor (Milwaukee Symphony), and teacher, Ward has worked with legends Dolly Parton, Laura Nyro, Tennessee Ernie Ford, and Bea Arthur. As a songwriter, she penned the R&B single "Remember Who You Are", which reached number 16 on Billboard's jazz chart recorded by Phyllis Hyman, and more recently was recorded by Suede. Roxanna is a beloved member of the Olivia family; her Olivia debut was on an Alaska cruise in 1992. Since then, she's joined us several times a year, and her brilliant comedy, writing, musicianship, and singing endears her to audiences everywhere. Whether you are seeing Roxanna for the first time or the tenth, she always makes you laugh and warms your heart.

https://www.lovealwayswinsmusical.com

Facebook Event link for the actual show: https://fb.me/e/131pnqdNe

P3 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/P3TheatreCompany

P3 Insta page: @p3theatrecompany

P3 Twitter page: @p3theatreco