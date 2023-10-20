MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES New One Woman Show To Debut At The Zephyr Theatre

This intimate production explores the complexities of identity and family relationships. Don't miss this powerful and thought-provoking performance.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 2 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre
Review: OLIVER! at Kavli Theatre At The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center Photo 3 Review: OLIVER! at Kavli Theatre At The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center
Chasen Greenwood Brings THE PHOENIX to Santa Monica This Month Photo 4 Chasen Greenwood Brings THE PHOENIX to Santa Monica This Month

MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES New One Woman Show To Debut At The Zephyr Theatre

MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES New One Woman Show To Debut At The Zephyr Theatre

My Mother Had Two Faces will have its world premiere at the Zephyr Theatre on December 10th. An autobiographical one-woman dramatic comedy that dares to expose what lies beneath the mask of the perfect mother.

Discovering her mother's diaries after her passing, Karin, the heroine, begins to examine the history of their complicated relationship from the gritty, urban streets of New York to her Swiss mother's manicured orderliness.

The story follows her mother's exodus from her homeland to pursue stardom, and how her fixation with beauty and outward appearances influenced Karin's sense of worth. Engaged in dialogue with her mirrored reflection, Karin wrestles with her own inner demons. What does the mirror uncover when we strip away the makeup?

Playwright and performer, Karin Trachtenberg, is thrilled to debut her play at the Zephyr. Guided by her Buddhist practice, Karin states "I believe that if we have the courage to look beyond the mask, we'll find our innate wisdom.

A humorous and poignant journey of self-reflection, this show is sure to resonate with anyone struggling with a conflicted parental relationship, their own vanity and coming to terms with aging. Presented in a pseudo-fairytale style, utilizing multimedia and theatrical masks, My Mother Had Two Faces tips the Disney delusion on its head revealing the enchanting as well as the underbelly.

Award-winning artist, Eric Bornstein, was commissioned to create the "two faces". His stunningly eerie masks highlight the Good Mother/Bad Mother archetype. He explains "Masks illustrate the polymorphic diversity of identity. I particularly enjoy working on pieces that facilitate personal journeys through the evolution of identity. Karin's poignant inquiry helps to inspire us all to dig deep into our personal family stories to disentangle the influences of parental influence and choose healthy strategies as we move forward."

Karin Trachtenberg, writer and performer, has dual Swiss/US citizenship. She has appeared in professional theaters throughout New England and beyond performing major roles in Greek Drama and Shakespeare productions, most notably playing the titular role in Euripides' Phaedra at the Hydrama Theater in Greece. Film/tv and commercial credits include Showtime, NBC, and numerous independent films. As an actor, director and producer, Karin has championed countless new plays from staged readings to full productions. She is focused on creating opportunities for women-centered storytelling which fosters healthy dialogue about difficult issues.

My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging and Acceptance.
Written and Performed by Karin Trachtenberg.
Directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson.
Sound Design: Bobby Raps
Mask Maker: Eric Bornstein
Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson and Heather Dowling as part of the Solo Stars Series.
The Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles CA 90046
Sunday, December 10, 2023 @3pm
ADMISSION: $25
RESERVATIONS: Click Here
ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes
​​​​​​WEBSITE: https://www.karintrachtenberg.com/my-mother-had-two-faces




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Laguna Art Museums 11th Annual Art + Nature Reveals New Exhibitions And Events Photo
Laguna Art Museum's 11th Annual Art + Nature Reveals New Exhibitions And Events

Laguna Art Museum has announced the return of its highly anticipated 11th annual Art + Nature, commencing on November 2. This multidisciplinary celebration of art's interaction with the natural world promises to be the highlight of LAM's yearly calendar.

2
The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company Celebrates 30 Years Of Empowering Youth Through The A Photo
The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company Celebrates 30 Years Of Empowering Youth Through The Arts

The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company celebrates 30 years of empowering youth through the arts with a gala fundraiser. The event will feature a play directed by Carlos López Estrada and performances by celebrity actors. Honorees include Diego Tinoco, Olga Segura, Ryan Gall, and Sara Scott.

3
Walt Disney Concert Hall Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Sal Photo
Walt Disney Concert Hall Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen and Architect Frank Gehry, October 24

GRAMMY Award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs has been invited by the Los Angeles Philharmonic to play the Lou Harrison Concerto for Organ and Percussion in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Walt Disney Hall on Tuesday evening, October 24, 2023, at 8 pm at the Walt Disney Hall.

4
Dianne Fraser Performs Album Release Concert at The Catalina Jazz Club Next Month Photo
Dianne Fraser Performs Album Release Concert at The Catalina Jazz Club Next Month

Blujazz Records and The Catalina Jazz Club present YOU AND I – The Words and Music of Leslie Bricusse, Dianne Fraser’s Debut Album Release Concert, at The Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA at 8:30PM on November 15th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
RISE in Los Angeles RISE
Company of Angeles (10/06-11/05)
LIZZIE: The Rock Musical in Los Angeles LIZZIE: The Rock Musical
Edwards Auditorium (10/06-10/22)PHOTOS CAST
The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard in Los Angeles The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
Smothers Theatre (1/18-1/18)
THE BLACK MAN in Los Angeles THE BLACK MAN
The miracle theatre (10/27-10/27)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Anna Lapwood in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Anna Lapwood
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/21-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You