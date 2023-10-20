MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES New One Woman Show To Debut At The Zephyr Theatre

My Mother Had Two Faces will have its world premiere at the Zephyr Theatre on December 10th. An autobiographical one-woman dramatic comedy that dares to expose what lies beneath the mask of the perfect mother.

Discovering her mother's diaries after her passing, Karin, the heroine, begins to examine the history of their complicated relationship from the gritty, urban streets of New York to her Swiss mother's manicured orderliness.

The story follows her mother's exodus from her homeland to pursue stardom, and how her fixation with beauty and outward appearances influenced Karin's sense of worth. Engaged in dialogue with her mirrored reflection, Karin wrestles with her own inner demons. What does the mirror uncover when we strip away the makeup?

Playwright and performer, Karin Trachtenberg, is thrilled to debut her play at the Zephyr. Guided by her Buddhist practice, Karin states "I believe that if we have the courage to look beyond the mask, we'll find our innate wisdom.

A humorous and poignant journey of self-reflection, this show is sure to resonate with anyone struggling with a conflicted parental relationship, their own vanity and coming to terms with aging. Presented in a pseudo-fairytale style, utilizing multimedia and theatrical masks, My Mother Had Two Faces tips the Disney delusion on its head revealing the enchanting as well as the underbelly.

Award-winning artist, Eric Bornstein, was commissioned to create the "two faces". His stunningly eerie masks highlight the Good Mother/Bad Mother archetype. He explains "Masks illustrate the polymorphic diversity of identity. I particularly enjoy working on pieces that facilitate personal journeys through the evolution of identity. Karin's poignant inquiry helps to inspire us all to dig deep into our personal family stories to disentangle the influences of parental influence and choose healthy strategies as we move forward."

Karin Trachtenberg, writer and performer, has dual Swiss/US citizenship. She has appeared in professional theaters throughout New England and beyond performing major roles in Greek Drama and Shakespeare productions, most notably playing the titular role in Euripides' Phaedra at the Hydrama Theater in Greece. Film/tv and commercial credits include Showtime, NBC, and numerous independent films. As an actor, director and producer, Karin has championed countless new plays from staged readings to full productions. She is focused on creating opportunities for women-centered storytelling which fosters healthy dialogue about difficult issues.

My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging and Acceptance.

Written and Performed by Karin Trachtenberg.

Directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Sound Design: Bobby Raps

Mask Maker: Eric Bornstein

Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson and Heather Dowling as part of the Solo Stars Series.

The Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles CA 90046

Sunday, December 10, 2023 @3pm

ADMISSION: $25

RESERVATIONS: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes

​​​​​​WEBSITE: https://www.karintrachtenberg.com/my-mother-had-two-faces