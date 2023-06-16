MURDER BALLAD to be Presented by Mid-World Players Beginning This Weekend

Murder is coming to Los Angeles in Mid-World Players' production of Murder Ballad, a rock musical appearing on the Main Stage at Santa Monica Playhouse. Murder Ballad is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seemed to have it all, but whose downtown past lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her.

The cast includes Jess Be, who was last seen playing Emma in Mid-Worlds production of Betrayal, playing Sara. Adam Lau makes his Mid-World premiere playing Michael, and Jennifer Harmon and Jesse Seann Atkinson round out the quartet of singers playing Tom and the Narrator. Santa Monica Playhouse transforms itself into the New York City bar Kings Club in this intimate production where the audience will be engulfed in the infidelity, up until the very end where good does not prevail.

Join them this weekend as Murder Ballad opens at Santa Monica Playhouse on June 17th and continues through July 2nd: Saturdays at 5pm and 8:30pm and Sundays at 5pm. Tickets are only $30 and can be purchased at Click Here. Directed by Jesse Seann Atkinson, this show contains mature content, adult language and situations.