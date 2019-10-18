MORE BEAUTIFUL FOR HAVING BEEN BROKEN Will Screen At Los Angeles LGBT Center

Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center and Andrea Meyerson Productions (AMP) have announced a special, one-night-only screening of More Beautiful for Having Been Broken, the new feature drama from award-winning filmmaker Nicole Conn. Cast and crew members will be on hand for a post-screening Q&A. The event has been set for Saturday, November 9, at 7pm at the LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre. VIP pre-reception begins at 6pm.



More Beautiful for Having Been Broken is the story of three women whose lives intersect at a lakeside resort and are forever changed by the love of a boy with special needs. Directed by Nicole Conn and produced by Lissa Forehan, Jayne Goldstein, and Chakinta Jones, the film stars Kayla Radomski, Harley Jane Kozak, Cale Ferrin, French Stewart, Bruce Davison, and Zoë Ventoura. An award-winning filmmaker, Nicole Conn has achieved world-wide industry recognition with her features Claire of the Moon, Elena Undone, A Perfect Ending and little man.



The evening's program will include a VIP pre-reception and an after party for everyone with a complimentary food buffet, cash bar, and dancing under the stars with DJ Tish Corleone.



General admission tickets are $25 and include the screenings, Q & A, and after party. A $50 VIP ticket will include the general admission items, a hosted wine and cheese pre-reception, and preferred seating for the screening. Tickets may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Net proceeds from all ticket sales will support the full range of free and low-cost programs and services offered by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.



Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





