STAR TREK Live Read to Headline Writers Guild Foundation's Retro Reads

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The Writers Guild Foundation celebrates its 60th anniversary with a live reading of the classic Star Trek episode “The Man Trap,” on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Lodge Room in Highland Park.

Noah Wyle will perform the role of “Captain James T. Kirk” alongside Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Shabana Azeez, and Ayesha Harris of The Pitt. The ticketed event will also be available via livestream.

Retro Reads is produced by Ben Blacker (The Thrilling Adventure Hour; Dead Pilots Society) and Heath Corson (Animal Kingdom; Witness Point). The show will feature live scoring by Philip Krohnengold.

The Writers Guild Foundation and Star Trek both date to 1966. Gene Roddenberry, who created the series, served as a member of the Foundation's board in its early years.

For Retro Reads, the Foundation will take “The Man Trap” from the shelves of the Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library and bring the script to life onstage with actors from current television series. The episode was the first installment of Star Trek to be broadcast.

The event reflects the mission of the Writers Guild Foundation Library, a free public resource that holds more than 50,000 scripts. Open to everyone, the Library gives visitors access to the work of previous generations of writers and provides a place to study the craft of screenwriting.

Proceeds from the event will support the Writers Guild Foundation and its public programs, including the Library, Writers Access programs, Veterans Writing Project and public education events.

The event will be held at Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Tickets to attend live are available at: https://www.lodgeroomhlp.com/shows/wgf-retroreads-presents-star-trek-66/

The event will also be live streamed and available on demand until midnight on Sept 14. Livestream and on-demand tickets available at: https://watch.thirdbest.tv/products/wgf-retroreads-star-trek-60th-with-noah-wyle/

The livestream is being produced by Drew Spears' DSPStudioLA and distributed courtesy Third Best Comedy".

ABOUT THE WRITERS GUILD FOUNDATION

The Writers Guild Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the art and craft of screenwriting. It carries out its mission through the Shavelson-Webb Library, a free public library with more than 50,000 scripts; Writers Access programs that help writers from diverse backgrounds begin careers in the industry; the Veterans Writing Project, which pairs military veterans with experienced writers to study screenwriting; and public education events.

ABOUT STAR TREK

In the 60 years since the legendary creator Gene Roddenberry introduced the world to a Star Trek universe where “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” remains its proud legacy, the series has continued to break barriers – inspiring generations of fans with a celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion, scientific exploration, and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the Star Trek canon continues to thrive through film, television, animation, games, publishing, podcasts, experiences and children's programming. Available in over 190 countries worldwide, the Star Trek franchise of 11 TV series, 14 films and over 900 episodes has been a mainstay in generating stories that are both exciting and thought-provoking, as well as vastly contributing to the pop culture lexicon throughout the years. Be sure to follow @StarTrek on social media for all things across the franchise. The Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the newest series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, original movie Star Trek: Section 31 and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ are produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman oversees the Star Trek universe across all platforms. For more information on where to watch Star Trek, visit StarTrek.com/Where-To-Watch.

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