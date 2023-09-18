MAURITIUS To Play At Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Two casts will take turns bringing the dramatic comedy to life from October 7th through Nov 12th, 2023.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

MAURITIUS To Play At Theatre 68 Arts Complex

An upcoming production of Theresa Rebeck's play, 'MAURITIUS', has been announced.

Two casts will take turns bringing the dramatic comedy to life from October 7th through Nov 12th, 2023 at the beautifully remodeled Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood.

After their mother's death, two estranged half-sisters discover a book of rare stamps that may include the crown jewel for collectors. One sister tries to collect on the windfall, while the other resists for sentimental reasons. In this gripping tale, a seemingly simple sale becomes dangerous when three seedy, high-stakes collectors enter the sisters' world, willing to do anything to claim the rare find as their own.

Performing Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 7pm, the One Penny cast is directed by Karina Miller (To the Bone, Semper Fi) and stars:

Jaina Lee Ortiz (Station 19, Rosewood) as Jackie,

Jeremy Luke (The Irishman, Jersey Boys) as Dennis,

Graham Sibley (Abraham Lincoln, Good Trouble) as Philip,

Leif Gantvoort (The Amazing Spider-Man, Star Trek: Picard) as Sterling,

and Lynn Adrianna Freedman (The Offer, Gone Girl) as Mary.

Performing Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm & Sundays at 2pm, the Two Penny cast is directed by John Lacy (Rosebud Lane, Joker: Folie a Deux) and stars:

Melany Smith (Good Trouble, Evan Wood) as Jackie,

Freddy Giorlando (Death of a Salesman, Vinyl) as Dennis,

Patrick Gallagher (Night at the Museum, Glee) as Sterling

Leila Almas Rose (Gotham, Minx) as Mary

and Steve Andrews (Ellie & Marianne, Death of a Salesman) as Philip

Tickets are $22 and are available online at Click Here (One Penny cast) and at https://m.bpt.me/event/6137563 (Two Penny cast).

Running time is approximately 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

The Theatre 68 Arts Complex is located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood, CA.



Recommended For You