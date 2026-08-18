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Sutton Foster to Make Debut with Pacific Jazz Orchestra at The Soraya

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 19, with limited seats remaining.

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Sutton Foster to Make Debut with Pacific Jazz Orchestra at The Soraya

Since winning her first Tony Award for the title role in Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, Sutton Foster has become one of the industry's most celebrated performers. For one night only, Foster will make her Soraya debut with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra, a 40-piece big band and string orchestra led by seven-time GRAMMY-nominated conductor Chris Walden, in an evening of Broadway favorites and beyond.

The concert will feature new arrangements created by Walden specifically for this performance. The performance will take place on Saturday, September 19, with limited seats remaining.

About Sutton Foster

A fixture on Broadway, Sutton Foster has originated numerous roles in notable musicals including Shrek the Musical, Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, and The Drowsy Chaperone, as well as bringing her signature comedic leading lady talents to major revivals such as Once Upon a Mattress, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, and Anything Goes for which she won her second Tony Award. Sutton led the critically acclaimed TV Land series “Younger” and the beloved ABC Family series “Bunheads,” and has released three solo albums in addition to her 11 cast albums.

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