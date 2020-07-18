Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Virtual Empowerment Weekend Starts August 28

Article Pixel Jul. 18, 2020  

The 7th Annual Solo Performer Empowerment Week-End is an extended week-end of workshops and panels tailored to empower and enhance the careers of solo performers in particular, and an event full of information to benefit all performers.

The event is presented by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) via Zoom, Friday - Sunday, August 28 - 30, 2020.

REGISTRATION: https://bit.ly/virtualempowermentday

Tuition for the weekend is $25. This discounted tuition is made possible in part by support for this program provided through the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Arts Development Fee Program.

A Zoom link will be sent to those who have completed registration.

INFORMATION: www.lawtf.org or call (818) 760-0408.


