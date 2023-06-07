Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Presents HOT OFF THE PRESS On June 24

Hot Off the Press is a program of new solo writings presented by talented scribes in staged readings.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Hot Off the Press is a program of new solo writings presented by talented scribes in staged readings. The show will be presented at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The new program includes:

Bazookas. Written and performed by Sharon Goldner. From childhood to teenage years to young adult years to child-bearing years to gravity pulling on them, breast development is the first physical change everyone can take notice of in a girl. And once they grow, a female's life is never the same.

The Pigeon. Written and performed by Karen Siff Exkorn. Can young love translate into a lasting marriage? While contemplating her relationship, Kit finds herself walking the streets of New York City, where she makes an unexpected soulful connection.

Mermaid Hair. Written and performed by Kate Leslie. It is semi-autobiographical about her relationship to her hair, and how a woman's identity can be so caught up in hair.

Letters to Jeff Bezos. Written and performed by Susan Hansell. A letter writer addresses her thoughts to Jeff Bezos.

The Last Condo. Written and performed by Kathleen Cahill. A woman of seventy tells the story of starting again after cancer, moving out of her house and into her "last condo." It is a humorous, poignant story of becoming, of development. At the end, she says, "You can't become young again... you can't be what you were... you can only become what you've never been before... someone new."

HOW TO ATTEND: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. Hot Off the Press is an exciting evening of new works written and performed by remarkable writers in staged readings. Presented by Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. Tickets are $10. Price of admission includes eight complimentary tickets for opportunity drawings. (See our website for list of prizes.) Order at Click Here .A Zoom link will be sent to attendees after their ticket reservation is confirmed.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is a non-profit arts organization supported in 2023in part by Lendistry, the California Arts Council, LA County Arts and Culture, Anonymous Foundation, Department of Cultural Affairs of the City of Los Angeles, City National Bank, The California Wellness Foundation, City of Culver City Women in Media, , KPFK 90..7 FM and Adilah Barnes Productions.




1
American Girl, one of the nation's most storied children's brands and a cornerstone in Mattel's (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful products, today announced a new live concert experience for the whole American Girl fan community to enjoy.

Rising Phoenix Repertory has announced Amy Berryman as the recipient of this year's Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award. The honor is presented to an emerging playwright of exceptional work ethic, character, and talent. 

Known for its Broadway-caliber productions, Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theatre company, will debut its summer musical, The Wizard Of Oz.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) has announced the inaugural 2023-24 season at The UCLA Nimoy Theater (The Nimoy), formerly known as The Crest Theatre, a landmark venue in Westwood that has been renovated and transformed into a flexible 300-seat off-campus performing arts space. 

Recommended For You