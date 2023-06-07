Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Presents HOT OFF THE PRESS On June 24

Hot Off the Press is a program of new solo writings presented by talented scribes in staged readings. The show will be presented at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The new program includes:

Bazookas. Written and performed by Sharon Goldner. From childhood to teenage years to young adult years to child-bearing years to gravity pulling on them, breast development is the first physical change everyone can take notice of in a girl. And once they grow, a female's life is never the same.

The Pigeon. Written and performed by Karen Siff Exkorn. Can young love translate into a lasting marriage? While contemplating her relationship, Kit finds herself walking the streets of New York City, where she makes an unexpected soulful connection.

Mermaid Hair. Written and performed by Kate Leslie. It is semi-autobiographical about her relationship to her hair, and how a woman's identity can be so caught up in hair.

Letters to Jeff Bezos. Written and performed by Susan Hansell. A letter writer addresses her thoughts to Jeff Bezos.

The Last Condo. Written and performed by Kathleen Cahill. A woman of seventy tells the story of starting again after cancer, moving out of her house and into her "last condo." It is a humorous, poignant story of becoming, of development. At the end, she says, "You can't become young again... you can't be what you were... you can only become what you've never been before... someone new."

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. Tickets are $10.

