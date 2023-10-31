Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Hosts TEEN TALKS in November

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will present TEEN TALKS, a storytelling workshop that has expanded to include both preteens and teenagers.

Join us for an exciting and thought-provoking event where participants can freely express themselves creatively.

Directed by teaching artists T Valada-Viars, Christina Linhardt, and assisted by Phoebe Holston Washington, this program culminates on Sunday, November 12th at 3:00pm with presentations from an 8-week storytelling workshop.

This FREE event will take place Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time) at the Veteran's Memorial Building, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230 in the Rotunda Room.

Reservations are required and must be received by November 10 at Click Here or by phone at (818) 760-0408.

Q&A and Reception to follow.

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.