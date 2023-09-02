Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Empowerment Weekend to Be Held in September

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will present its Tenth Annual Empowerment Weekend, of workshops and panels tailored to empower and enhance the careers of solo performers in particular, and an informative event to benefit all performers.

This year's event will take place at Theatre 68 Arts Complex located at 5112 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The 2023 schedule for Empowerment Weekend is below:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

A CONVERSATION WITH ADILAH BARNES (7 p.m.-8 p.m.)

(virtual interview)

LAWTF Co-Founder Adilah Barnes whose award-winning career on stage and in film and television has spanned over 50 years, will speak on her journey as a solo artist. She toured 40 states and 3 continents, which actually allowed her to purchase her own home. She will also speak on LAWTF's 10th Annual EMPOWERMENT Week-end and underscore the Festival's 30-year history as the longest running Solo Festival in Los Angeles. Interviewed by SKY Palkowitz. A Q&A will follow.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

9:30am - 10am registration

STORIES IMAGINED - FROM THOUGHT TO PEN (10 am - 11:30 am) (workshop)

Wherever you are in your solo theatre journey, even if just the idea of creating a solo show has been dancing around in your head, this workshop will guide you to the next level. All that is required to attend is a willingness to explore, a pen and paper or a laptop, and an openness to share with others. This workshop offers a safe and supportive space to develop material for new stage works. So join other creatives in a welcoming space for personal expression and flowing of creative juices. Facilitated by Terrie Silverman and Heather Dowling.

MOUNTING A SHOW WITH YOUR DREAM TEAM (11:30am - 1pm) (panel)

This informative panel will address topics that include creating a professional team needed for the success of a solo show that aligns with your vision, shines, and ultimately attracts appreciative audiences. This panel will also focus on the nuts and bolts of producing and launching a solo show that include selecting a producer, director, negotiating fees and contracts, utilizing lighting and sound to create mood, developing a Marketing and PR team, and learning how to do it all on a shoestring budget. Moderated by SKY Palkowitz. Panelists include Terrie Silverman, Heather Dowling, Philip Sokoloff, JC Cadena, and John Freeland, Jr.

LUNCH BREAK: 1pm - 1:30pm

ON THE ROAD WITH A SUITCASE AND A STORY (1:30pm - 3pm) (workshop)

This informative workshop is designed for those who are ready to hit the road with their solo shows. Topics will include how to identify one's market, address booking, fees, contracts, Marketing/PR, technical riders, technical rehearsals and crew, travel, lodging, working with presenters, and more! Facilitated by Erika Batdorf and Vanessa Adams-Harris.

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: THEATRE FOR ALL (3 pm- 4:30 pm) (panel)

This panel will address the importance of diversity and inclusion in creating a safe space for everyone, especially at this pivotal time in our society. This panel discussion includes bringing together diverse voices and the responsibility we all have to represent and include those of different cultures, abilities, and communities. Moderated by Ada Cheng. Panelists include Diana E. Jordan, Bryan Rasmussen, TL Forsberg, Lynne Jassem, and Deborah Sharpe-Taylor.

Raffle: 4:30pm - 4:45pm LAWTF will offer exciting prizes and conclude with time to briefly socialize. For those who wish to participate, tickets are 3 for $5 and 8 for $10.

SUNDAY, September 24

Registration 9:30am - 10am

CREATIVE FUNDRAISING - A GUIDE TO SUCCESSFUL GRANT WRITING (10am - 11:30am)

(workshop)

This workshop will focus on how to research and approach grant writing to secure funding from government grantors, corporate sponsors, and foundations. Also covered will be how to become a 501(c)3 nonprofit entity, ways to receive individual funding through fiscal receivers, and personal financing as an artist. There will be opportunities to practice grant writing and explore common prompts including eligibility, budget, narrative, and more. Facilitated by Adilah Barnes and Jessica Vad.

ARTISTS AS ACTIVISTS (11:30am-1pm)

(panel)

This panel explores how solo performers can proactively intersect art with activism. As creatives, our voices have the opportunity and responsibility to create a space for dialogue between artist and audience. Additionally, this panel will address union and professional advocacy. Moderated by Jahna Cole-Houston. Panelists include Ada Cheng, Kat Kramer, Barbara Roberts, and Kirsten Laurel Kaplan.

LUNCH BREAK 1PM - 1:30PM

WHOLISTIC SELF-CARE: TAKING CARE OF YOU (1:30pm - 3pm) (workshop)

This well-being workshop focuses on artist self-care including finding balance, meditation, diet, journaling, exercise, yoga, therapy, setting boundaries, and more. This safe and supportive space provides a place for artists to come together and give voice to their challenges, opportunities, and proven ways of taking care of themselves. Facilitated by Adilah Barnes and Christina Linhardt.

EMPOWERED WOMEN: TAKING THE REINS OF YOUR CAREER

(3pm - 4:30pm)

(panel)

This panel of professional working women will share their creative process, vision and artistic autonomy through their individual journeys as working artists. The panel will cover topics that include how to make a living doing what you love, the lessons and blessings along the way to one's career, utilizing skill sets beyond being actors to also include roles as directors, producers, teaching artists, authors, and more. Moderated by Adilah Barnes. Panelists include Erika Batdorf, Christina Linhardt, Terrie Silverman, Ada Cheng, and Vanessa Adams-Harris.

Raffle: 4:30pm - 4:45pm

LAWTF will conclude the weekend with a second raffle and time to briefly socialize. Raffle tickets are 3 for $5 and 8 for $10.

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling (818) 760-0408. Passes for the entire weekend are $99 through September 1 and $125 thereafter. A one-day pass is $75. Students and union members with ID may also attend the entire week-end for $75.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.