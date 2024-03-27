Los Angeles Children's Chorus Will Host EVERY CHILD SINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles Children’s Chorus will showcase the talents of its Grammy Award-winning ensembles at Every Child Sings, an inspiring and entertaining benefit concert and after-party on Friday, April 12, 2024, 6 pm, at Colburn School’s Zipper Hall in downtown Los Angeles. The highly anticipated event is a rebrand of The Choir’s flagship spring gala, placing the choristers themselves as the focus of the annual fundraiser that benefits LACC’s award-winning music education programs and need-based scholarship fund, entitled Every Child Sings.

Special guest Anne Akiko Meyers, one of the world’s most esteemed violinists, joins LACC for this enchanting evening of music and community. Conducting LACC’s various ensembles in a program of music spanning the ages are Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads, and Dr. Steven Kronaur, director of the Young Men’s Ensemble.

Following the concert, guests will mingle on the Colburn Plaza, enjoying a festive after-party with live music, delectable food, craft cocktails, and a selection of fine wines.

“We are delighted to make Los Angeles Children’s Chorus’s exceptional choir members the centerpiece of our annual fundraiser,” says Executive Director Susan Miller Kotses. “This thoughtful and strategic reorganization is designed to specifically highlight what we are raising funds for – LACC’s award-winning music education program and the children who gain lifelong benefits from participating in it.”

Director of Development Lee Taylor adds, “The highlight of LACC fundraising events has always been our choristers. We want them in the spotlight! This benefit concert gives guests an opportunity to hear the choristers collaborate with a world-class musician in a state-of-the-art performance venue. Additionally, for the first time, guests will have the opportunity to mingle with LACC ‘s graduating seniors – who are the ideal spokespeople for LACC’s choral programs – on the Colburn Plaza following the concert.”

In addition to fostering a love of singing, Malvar-Ruiz, who has served as LACC’s artistic director since 2018, explains some of the other broader benefits children receive from singing in The Choir. He says, “Singing is an essential human activity, and being part of a choir promotes collaboration, accountability, and the acceptance of differences. It also provides a sense of belonging, or family, and fosters self-affirmation. When you are part of a group that is performing beautifully, it is elevating because the group is stronger than the individual.”



The fundraiser also includes an online auction that anyone can participate in. It features high-ticket items, one-of-a-kind experiences, and a virtual fund-a-need “paddle raise,” with all proceeds supporting LACC’s dedicated scholarship fund.



LACC Board Member Tanvir Gopal chairs the Every Child Sings benefit committee, which includes Elizabeth Besch, Steve Deschenes, Patrick Garcia, Jena Liddy, Jessical McGlothlin, Annabel Raymond, and Elizabeth Voxman.

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, widely recognized as one of the world’s preeminent youth choirs, has been lauded as “hauntingly beautiful” (Los Angeles Times), and “one of the true artistic gems of Los Angeles” (Gustavo Dudamel). The Choir annually serves more than 500 children ages 6–18 from 40+ communities across Southern California through its seven choirs and two first experience classes, First Experiences in Singing and First Experiences in Choral Singing. Deeply committed to providing access to the transformational power of choral music, LACC serves students who represent richly diverse racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds, with more than 30% of choir members receiving scholarships.

Tickets for Every Child Sings are available for the concert and after-party ($250); concert portion only ($150); concert livestream ($50). A range of event sponsorship packages are also available. For tickets, information, and to bid on the silent auction, please visit www.lachildrenschorus.org or call (626) 793-4231 x 118.