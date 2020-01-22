Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra And Christian Tetzlaff Continue The Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration At The Soraya

The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will present Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) for the third consecutive year on Friday, February 7 at 8:00pm. LACO's new Music Director Jaime Martín will conduct the highly anticipated U.S. premiere of Albert Schnelzer's Burn My Letters: Remembering Clara. The program also features Dvořák's radiant Symphony No. 6 and renowned German violinist Christian Tetzlaff performing Beethoven's Violin Concerto which continues The Soraya's celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary this season. Upcoming Beethoven performances also includes Pinchas Zukerman conducting Beethoven Symphony No. 7 with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (Jan. 24), Joshua Bell conducting Beethoven Symphony No. 5 with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields (March 4), and Lahav Shani conducting Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 with Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra featuring pianist Nelson Freire (March 25).



"We welcome LACO's new Music Director Jaime Martín to The Soraya following a private concert on our stage last year," said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive Director. "LACO is known as a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks, as well as a champion of contemporary composers so we are delighted to present LACO's U.S. premiere of Burn My Letters. We also take great pride in welcoming violinist Christian Tetzlaff who brings an added dimension to the ongoing celebration of Beethoven as he performs the same piece he played at his concert debut at age 14, Beethoven's Violin Concerto. Also, this performance also marks the second of four major Beethoven works we will present on our stage over the next three months."



Following the premiere performance of Burn My Letters at The Soraya on Friday, February 7 at 8:00pm, LACO will perform the program at the Alex Theatre on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00pm and at UCLA's Royce Hall on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00pm.



Burn My Letters is a "well crafted" work (Irish Times) that LACO co-commissioned with RTE National Symphony Orchestra, Lahti Symphony Orchestra and Gävle Symphony Orchestra. It was inspired by the legacy of Clara Schumann and celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of this pivotal figure in Romantic music. Schnelzer, "one of Sweden's foremost composers" (Classical Music Magazine, UK), is noted for his intensely personal, energetic and lyrical music.



Single tickets for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra at The Soraya start at $49 and are now on sale at The Soraya's ticket office, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.







