Los Angeles Ballet Presents A CHANCE TO DANCE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join LAB for live virtual classes on A Chance to Dance's Instagram page @chancetodancela.

11:00 - 11:30am PST

Body Conditioning Plus Stretch with LAB Company Dancer Madeline McMillin

11:30am - 12:30pm PST

Intermediate/Advanced Ballet Barre with LAB Principal Dancer Petra Conti

A Chance to Dance Community Day is Los Angeles Ballet's community outreach initiative with dancers of Los Angeles Ballet offering FREE ballet classes, alternative dance/fitness classes and lectures/demonstrations.

These monthly community days are now taking place virtually every other Sunday with the next one scheduled for Sunday, August 9.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You