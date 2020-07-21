Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Los Angeles Ballet Presents A CHANCE TO DANCE
Join LAB for live virtual classes on A Chance to Dance's Instagram page @chancetodancela.
11:00 - 11:30am PST
Body Conditioning Plus Stretch with LAB Company Dancer Madeline McMillin
11:30am - 12:30pm PST
Intermediate/Advanced Ballet Barre with LAB Principal Dancer Petra Conti
A Chance to Dance Community Day is Los Angeles Ballet's community outreach initiative with dancers of Los Angeles Ballet offering FREE ballet classes, alternative dance/fitness classes and lectures/demonstrations.
These monthly community days are now taking place virtually every other Sunday with the next one scheduled for Sunday, August 9.