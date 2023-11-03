Loren Smith Makes His DTLA Holiday Show Debut This Month

International Touring Artist Loren Smith, as seen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," on tour with Michael Bublè, and on the "Get Out" Soundtrack makes his Solo Holiday Show Debut!

The Bay Area Native takes his acclaimed "Love Show" to DTLA's Pico Union District on November 28th for a one night exclusive holiday performance.

Loren Smith has done it all in the world of music! He has performed as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, toured the globe and recorded for international acts such as BTS, Nick Carter, Andy Grammer, Frankie Grande,The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and he is currently the Vocal Director of Michael Buble's supporting vocalists and live choirs. He has been seen and heard on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Get Out," "Love, Victor" etc.. His cover collaboration with Scary Pockets of "Hit The Road Jack" has been seen by close to a million people online and his solo original music such as "Can't Wait" (900k+ views), "Break Free," and "Always Remember" have become anthems thru these trying times. Loren Smith's music is available on Spotify and all major music outlets.

In support of his Holiday EP "Christmas From My Heart To Yours", and in celebration of 10 years since his first "Love Show", the vocal powerhouse brings his acclaimed "Love Show" to DTLA for a one night only special event at the Pico Union District. Loren will deliver an evening of uplifting music for the world we are living in. From holiday classics you know and love to originals sure to make you clap, sing, and dance the night away, this show has something for everyone.

No stranger to theatre and musical theater world, Loren has collaborated with Broadway Legends Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Deborah Cox, Erich Bergen, Lillias White, and Norm Lewis to name a few, and been seen in productions of "Rent," "Bat Boy:The Musical," "Parade," "Chess," and Todrick Hall's "Oz" with Tori Kelly.

Smith never fails to leave an audience breathless, making him one of the most sought after vocalists in the country. Explaining the meaning behind the 'Love Show'- "My goal is to always perform with Integrity, Passion and Skill, and to teach everyone, as I'm learning, to love themselves and each other better."

With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing r&b, pop, jazz, gospel and theatre, it's no wonder that when Loren Smith gets to town, the party begins. You don't want to miss it! Tickets on sale now at www.sanglorensmith.com