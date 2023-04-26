Long Beach Symphony Presents a Symphonic Rock Dance Party in May

Get ready to "rock and roll all night" to some of the best Classic Rock of the 70's and 80's on May 20, 2023. A seven-member band and the power of your Long Beach Symphony will bring the house down for a full party evening at the Long Beach Arena. Symphonic Rock is the perfect dance party to complete the 22-23 Pops Series season.

Conductor Susie Seiter (best known for The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses and Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions and conducting film concerts such as Frozen Live, Pixar in Concert and Mary Poppins Live) leads this fan-favorite rock band and your Long Beach Symphony as audiences sing along to Rock's greatest hits. And, in our legendary Pops series style, picnicking and side-stage dance floors will get everyone up on their feet rockin' and rollin'.

The music of Journey, Led Zeppelin, U2, Starship, Pat Benatar, Scorpions, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are just a few of the evening's top-of-the-charts favorites.

Doors will open at 6:30 for indoor picnicking. Bring your food and libations, or pre-order online, and don't forget the dancing shoes and your best rockstar look.

Symphonic Rock will blast out on Saturday, May 20th at 8:00pm at the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.). Doors open at 6:30pm for picnicking. Tickets and savings are available at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.