Loft Ensemble Presents World Premiere Of ALLEY OF MISFITS Beginning This Weekend

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the second production of its ninth anniversary season, the world premiere of Alley of Misfits by Barbera Ann Howard and Marjorie Lewit. Directed by Bree Pavey and Marc Leclerc, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Biniyam Abreha, Ben Anderson, Bahasi Chapman, Jennifer DeRosa, Gillo Giustolisi, Barbera Ann Howard, Judy Marcelline, Matthew Monaco, Hayley O'Toole, Austin Rapp,and Sarah Siverson. Opening is set for Saturday, November 13, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, December 19 only.

In a lonely New York alley, Ruby and Pearl wait overnight to be the first in line for a free Thanksgiving dinner. Throughout the night they navigate disagreements, a lonely Build a Bear employee, a recovering drug addict, two wasted party girls, and seemingly sentient stuffed animals who share the landscape. A visit from Ruby's estranged son triggers the women into an elaborate weaving of a deeper friendship which shows that, in the end, anything can be put back together again.

Scenic design for Alley of Misfits is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Bree Pavey , and costume and makeup design are by Jennifer DeRosa. Properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, educational coordinator is Danielle Ozymandias, and graphic designer is Amanda Chambers. The stage managers are Silas Jean-Rox and Nina Marcelo. Production photography is by Matthew Wayne Roberts