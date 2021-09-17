Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Series Returns With New Guests

Music at the Odyssey features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop. 

Sep. 17, 2021  

Live 'Music at the Odyssey' series returns next week with its September 24 edition.

Curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.

The Saturday, Sept. 24 program showcases the talents of singer/songwriters Malia Civetz, Alex Rosenbloom and Lauren Tyler Scott. The house band includes Snow on bass, Nathan Heldman on keys, Aaron Reihs on saxophone and Greg Sadler on drums.

Learn more at (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com
• Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/OdysseyTheatre
• Follow us on Twitter: @OdysseyTheatre_


