Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Returns January 5

A little Daily Show, a little SNL... a lot of fun! Live on stage at Atwater Village Theatre, This Week This Week is Open Fist Theatre Company's weekly comic newscast, featuring a revolving cast of actors and special guest stars at every performance.

Created and directed by Second City's Ron West, this is L.A.'s premier topical sketch show, with a hilarious group of talented performers presenting each week's top news stories as only they can.

Performances of This Week This Week take place on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 9, March 23 and March 30.

All tickets are $15.

Open Fist Theatre Company is in residence at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.

For more information, call (323) 882-6912 or go to www.openfist.org.

