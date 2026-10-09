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Listen: THE TUNEABOMBER: Original Cast Recording Releases Second Single

The musical will play monthly at New York's Reverie Room alongside performances in Los Angeles.

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Listen: THE TUNEABOMBER: Original Cast Recording Releases Second Single

The TUNEabomber: Original Cast Recording has released its second single “The TUNEabomber,” the show's title number. The TUNEabomber is a new musical comedy about the Unabomber written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong. Listen now!

The new single is being released ahead of the show's Los Angeles performances at the Lyric Hyperion on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11. The show's monthly residency at New York's Reverie Room  will return on October 17. The album will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 16, timed for the show's one-year anniversary performance the next evening. 

The album features a special guest appearance from theater legend Harvey Fierstein, and is produced by Jason Pomerantz, who also provided arrangements and orchestrations. Physical copies will be available exclusively at live shows.

The TUNEabomber is set at a parole board hearing, where Ted Kaczynski (aka The Unabomber) recounts his life through song in the hope of proving that he never wanted to be a monster, he only wanted to be a star. While he may have spent years sending explosives, this is one performance Ted can't bomb. With direction by Liz Power, this musical comedy dares to ask the question no one needed an answer to: What if this notorious eco-terrorist was the next Bob Fosse?

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