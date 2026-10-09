Listen: THE TUNEABOMBER: Original Cast Recording Releases Second Single

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The TUNEabomber: Original Cast Recording has released its second single “The TUNEabomber,” the show's title number. The TUNEabomber is a new musical comedy about the Unabomber written and performed by John Lampe and Michael Wysong. Listen now!

The new single is being released ahead of the show's Los Angeles performances at the Lyric Hyperion on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11. The show's monthly residency at New York's Reverie Room will return on October 17. The album will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 16, timed for the show's one-year anniversary performance the next evening.

The album features a special guest appearance from theater legend Harvey Fierstein, and is produced by Jason Pomerantz, who also provided arrangements and orchestrations. Physical copies will be available exclusively at live shows.

The TUNEabomber is set at a parole board hearing, where Ted Kaczynski (aka The Unabomber) recounts his life through song in the hope of proving that he never wanted to be a monster, he only wanted to be a star. While he may have spent years sending explosives, this is one performance Ted can't bomb. With direction by Liz Power, this musical comedy dares to ask the question no one needed an answer to: What if this notorious eco-terrorist was the next Bob Fosse?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 46 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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