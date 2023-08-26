Lionsgate Lifts Mask Mandate; Studio's Covid Outbreak Contained

According to Deadline, Lionsgate has lifted the mask mandate instituted for the 3rd and 5th floors of the studio's 5-story office building in Santa Monica. The Los Angeles Department of Health notified the company that they could lift the mandate after days of no new infections, the article states.

The mandate was put in place after multiple cases of Covid-19 were reported in the building, following Public Heath and Cal-OSHA guidelines. Covid cases are continuing to rise in Los Angeles County, with daily cases up 35%.

Lionsgate's current and upcoming releases include Jesus Revolution, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.