Lionsgate Lifts Mask Mandate; Studio's Covid Outbreak Contained

The mandate was put in place after multiple cases of Covid-19 were reported in the building, following Public Heath and Cal-OSHA guidelines.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour Photo 4 Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour

According to Deadline, Lionsgate has lifted the mask mandate instituted for the 3rd and 5th floors of the studio's 5-story office building in Santa Monica. The Los Angeles Department of Health notified the company that they could lift the mandate after days of no new infections, the article states.

The mandate was put in place after multiple cases of Covid-19 were reported in the building, following Public Heath and Cal-OSHA guidelines. Covid cases are continuing to rise in Los Angeles County, with daily cases up 35%.

Lionsgate's current and upcoming releases include Jesus Revolution, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: The Prolific Playwright Lisa Sanaye Dring Begins Her Southern California Domina Photo
Interview: The Prolific Playwright Lisa Sanaye Dring Begins Her Southern California Domination with HUNGRY GHOST at the Skylight

The first of playwright Lisa Sanaye Dring’s simultaneous world premieres in southern California Hungry Ghost opens August 26, 2023, at the Skylight Theatre, with the second SUMO starting September 26, 2023, at La Jolla Playhouse. The much-in-demand Lisa graciously made some time between pre-production meetings for Hungry Ghost and prepping her numerous upcoming projects to answer a few of my queries.

2
The Long Beach Shakespeare Companys THE WINTERS TALE Opens Tomorrow Photo
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's THE WINTER'S TALE Opens Tomorrow

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's The Winter's Tale opens August 25!

3
Ashkenaz Will Host Snap to Grid Next Month Photo
Ashkenaz Will Host 'Snap to Grid' Next Month

Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center (Ashkenaz)—the music venue and dance hall in the heart of West Berkeley—will host Snap to Grid, a new night of eclectic dance music focused on uplifting and building the East Bay music scene on Friday, September 1, 2023, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. 

4
Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival Returns This Fall Photo
Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival Returns This Fall

Celebrating the small four-stringed wonder – the Ukulele – which has been captivating hearts and bringing musical joy into people’s lives for over 100 years, the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival presented by Kala Koa Entertainment, returns the weekend of September 23-24, 2023, at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exit Wounds
International City Theatre (8/23-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven at the Bowl on Aug 29th
Hollywood Bowl (8/29-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Andrews Brothers
Theatre Palisades (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets
Hollywood Bowl (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You