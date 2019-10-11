Lincoln Clauss, Dakota Lotus, Bryce Charles and More Join PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) announce that Lincoln Clauss (Broadway's Bat Out of Hell) will star as "Peter Pan," DAKOTA LOTUS (Disney's "Coop & Cami Ask The World") will star as "John Darling, " Bryce Charles (Pasadena Playhouse Ragtime, The Book of Mormon) will star as "Wendy Darling," Ben Giroux ("Back to the 90s," Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger") will star as "Smee" and Clarice ORdaz ("So You Think You Can Dance") will star as "Tiger Lily" in Lythgoe Family Panto's PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, with choreography by Kitty McNamee, musical direction by Doug Peck and directed by BT McNicholl. They will join the previously announced TV and Broadway actor John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld," "Dancing with the Stars," Broadway's Chicago) starring as "Captain Hook" and Ashley Argota (Laguna Playhouse Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose) starring as "Tinker Bell." PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Wednesday, December 4 and run through Sunday, December 29, 2019 with a press opening on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Casting is led by LFP Producer Becky Lythgoe.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL: A PIRATES' CHRISTMAS previews on Wednesday, December 4; will open on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 pm and runs through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Performances are Wednesdays; Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 pm; Saturdays & Sundays at 12:00 pm & 4:00 pm.

There will be added performances on Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 am & Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 am; 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm; Sunday, December 22 at 11:00 am; 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm; Monday, December 23 at 12:00 pm & 4:00 pm; Thursday, December 26 & Friday, December 27 at 3:00 pm.

Tickets range from $41 - $76 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





