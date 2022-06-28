Levitt Pavilion LA Presents WONDER-FULL IN THE PARK: A Tribute To The Music Of Stevie Wonder

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park, Footlong Development & Keistar Productions present Wonder-Full In The Park: A Tribute To The Music Of Stevie Wonder Ft. DJs Spinna, Monalisa, Cognito.

Part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park

Reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting

Dj's Spinna, Monalisa, and Cognito celebrate the "wonders" of Stevie with a soulful themed dance party tribute to Stevie Wonder.

DJ Spinna, a cornerstone of Hip-Hop's late 90's indie-uprise who provided the canvas for an array of that era's lyrical giants including Eminem, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch and De La Soul.

DJ Monalisa Murray has been associated with quality music and events in Los Angeles and across the country for over two decades and has been an active DJ for 16 years.

DJ Cognito has contributed immensely to the propagation of Hip Hop culture, from concert promoter to FatBeats record store operator to touring the world as a member of the underground group Massinﬂuence.

Wonder-Full In The Park, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

July 31, 2022 / 4:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/365108859427

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels.

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop)

bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720



Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

