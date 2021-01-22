Lesli Margherita to Appear on KPFK Radio's ARTS IN REVIEW

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM. On Jan 22, Arts in Review welcomes singer/actress Leslie Margherita, featured in Pasadena Playhouse's virtual musical revue, You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman, honoring the genius responsible for the Broadway classics Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles and many more, now through February 7, 2021 on PlayhouseLive. The producton, conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn (Music Director and Music Supervisor, Broadway's Hello, Dolly!; Carousel, among others), marks the first theatrical tribute to Jerry Herman by a professional theater company since the passing of this Tony Award-winning Broadway legend one year ago.

The PlayhouseLive production of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman features Andy Einhorn on the piano with performances by Ashley Blanchet (Broadway: Frozen), Nicholas Christopher (Broadway: Hamilton), Lesli Margherita (Broadway: Matilda The Musical), Andrea Ross ('Maria' in The Sound of Music National Tour) and Ryan Vona (Broadway: Once). Andy Einhorn's many Broadway credits include his recent conducting of Tony Award winner Bette Midler in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! for which he served as music director. In addition, PlayhouseLive continues its Educational Programing with Broadway producer Adam Epstein's nine-week seminar The Contemporary Broadway Musical February 22 - April 19, 2021.

Jerry Herman was the only composer/lyricist in history to have three Broadway musicals run more than 1,500 performances: Hello, Dolly!; Mame; and La Cage aux Folles. He first burst upon the Broadway scene with Milk and Honey in 1961, followed by Hello, Dolly! (1964); Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Mack and Mabel (1974); The Grand Tour (1979); and La Cage aux Folles (1983). He contributed songs to A Day in Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine (1980) and a revue of his life's work, Jerry's Girls, played on Broadway and in every major American city. In 1996, Herman wrote the music and lyrics for the CBS television special "Mrs. Santa Claus." Herman is the recipient of numerous awards including Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, Drama Desk, Variety and the Theatre Hall of Fame Award, and was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was most proud of having written songs that could have lives of their own outside of their shows.

Lesli Margherita won the Olivier Award for her West End debut as Inez in Zorro The Musical. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical, and after over 1000 performances, bid farewell to the Matilda company and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames At Sea. Lesli later returned to her iconic performance in Matilda to close out its Broadway run.