Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse This Summer

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will bring one of the most legendary musicals of all time to its stage, Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, book & lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe, original production directed and staged by Moss Hart, based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, book adapted by David Lee, new orchestrations by Steve Orich and directed by Jeffrey B. Moss. Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT begins previews on Wednesday, July 24, 2024; will open on Sunday, July 28 at 5:30pm (press opening); and perform through Sunday, August 11 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Prepare for an evening of enchantment in Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, brilliantly adapted for intimate theatres. Written by Lerner & Loewe, this Tony Award-winning fairy-tale musical resounds with such memorable songs as, “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” and the title song, “Camelot.” Based on the King Arthur legend, it features the iconic characters King Arthur, Guenevere, Sir Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table. This epic story centers on the quest for democracy, justice, and the tragic struggle between passion, aspiration, and kingdoms. Transport yourself to a world of romance, revelry, and magic.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

ALAN JAY LERNER (Book and Lyrics) and FREDERICK LOEWE (Composer) wrote some of the American theater's most memorable musicals, including My Fair Lady, Camelot, Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon and Gigi. Among their most famous songs are “Almost Like Being in Love,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Thank Heaven for Little Girls.” Lerner was born in New York City in 1918 and attended Choate and Harvard. Loewe was born in Berlin in 1901 to Viennese parents, made his piano debut with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra at the age of 13 and came to the United States in 1924. The two met in 1942 at the Lambs Club in New York City when Loewe approached Lerner about collaborating on a show. In 1947, they had their first Broadway hit, Brigadoon, followed in 1951 by a second success with Paint Your Wagon which included such songs as “They Call the Wind Maria,” “I Talk to the Trees” and “Wand'rin' Star.” In 1956, My Fair Lady, with Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, opened on Broadway. Often called the "perfect musical," the show ran for 2,717 performances and the cast album sold more than five million copies. Their 1958 film musical, Gigi, won nine Academy awards and, in 1960, came the last great success of their partnership, Camelot, starring Richard Burton and Julie Andrews. In 1974, Lerner lured Loewe out of retirement to work on their last venture together: a film version of Antoine de St Exupéry's The Little Prince. Lerner went on to collaborate with other composers including Burton Lane, Leonard Bernstein and Andre Previn. He died in 1986 at the age of 67. Loewe died two years later at the age of 86.

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT will preview on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30pm; Thursday, July 25 at 2pm & 7:30pm; Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm; Saturday, July 27 at 2pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, July 28 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, August 11 at 1pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, August 1 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, August 4 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $55 - $94 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT will go on sale to subscribers beginning October 11 for a 20% discount on all tickets. Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT will go on sale to DYO package holders on November 1 for a 15% discount. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 18, 2023.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit Click Here. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.